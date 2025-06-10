Acely Named "Overall College Prep Company of the Year" in 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

"Acely was very helpful, and I surprised myself and got a 1590!" — Anthony, Acely SAT Student Post this

The breakthrough platform works by creating personalized AI-powered study plans based on each student's baseline score, target goal, and test date. By analyzing performance data, Acely's AI ensures students focus on areas that will efficiently maximize their score improvements. The platform's "Choose Your Difficulty" feature allows learners to engage with questions that match their current skill level, encouraging steady progress. Additionally, students can opt to practice similar question types, reinforcing their understanding and building mastery in specific topics.

"Acely is more than just test prep—it's a comprehensive college readiness tool that helps students achieve their best possible scores. Preparing for college entrance exams is one of the most critical steps in a student's academic journey. However, barriers exist for many in the form of cost for tutors or technology that relies on LLMs alone, leading to hallucinations, errors, and misleading explanations," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "By combining AI-powered personalization with human-verified accuracy, Acely gives students the confidence and skills they need to unlock college opportunities and reach their academic goals. Congratulations on being our pick for 'Overall College Prep Company of the Year!'"

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Every student has unique strengths and areas for improvement." said Vivian Shen, Founder and CEO of Acely. "Acely's adaptive platform identifies these areas and helps students adjust the learning path accordingly, enabling students to study more efficiently and achieve their target scores. Our technology is integrated with a team of human curriculum experts to ensure that every question and explanation meets the highest standards for accuracy and relevance."

About Acely

Acely delivers personalized, adaptive test prep through AI technology. Our platform gets to know you to create a customized study plan targeting your weaknesses. The more you use Acely, the smarter it gets, continuously tailoring your SAT prep for better results than one-size-fits-all manuals. With flexible subscriptions, we make achieving your goals affordable. Acely is your AI tutor, coach, and study buddy in one platform.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

