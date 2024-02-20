Acer, MediaTek, and SIMO Collaborate on Always Connected Laptop: The Acer TravelMate P4 14

...SIMO-Inside is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative connectivity solutions. The Acer TravelMate P4 14, with SIMO Inside, not only ensures always-on connectivity but also enhances security, providing users with a truly global and secure computing experience. Post this

The TravelMate P4 14 (TMP414-53-G2/TMP414-53-G2-TCO) harnesses the power of MediaTek's cutting-edge MT8766 wireless network processor to deliver seamless and uninterrupted connectivity. With its built-in2 LTE capabilities, users can enjoy lightning-fast internet access, eliminating the need for potentially unreliable or unavailable public Wi-Fi. The LTE module built on the MT8766 platform demonstrates MediaTek's expertise in mobile wireless network processors and enables the Acer TravelMate P4 14 to meet and exceed the expectations of mobile users.

"MediaTek's advanced processors are at the heart of the Acer TravelMate P4 14, delivering unparalleled performance and connectivity via SIMO's vSIM technology," said CK Wang, VP and GM of IoT Business Unit at MediaTek. "Through this collaboration, we can provide cutting-edge technology that meets the demands of today's highly mobile users."

Reliability and Innovation from Acer

Featuring a sleek and lightweight design, the Acer TravelMate P4 14's embedded vSIM technology automatically connects users to the nearest cellular 4G network, enabling users to work, collaborate, and stay productive wherever they go. The laptop comes with up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM for seamless multi-tasking. For added convenience, it features two full-function Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-speed data transfer and added flexibility when connecting to external devices, plus long battery life to keep the device powered on.

"We're excited to work with MediaTek and SIMO to enhance the mobility and connectivity of the Acer TravelMate P4 14," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer. "The proven durability and reliability of our TravelMate series combined with MediaTek's connectivity solutions and SIMO's vSIM technology will empower users to work and collaborate seamlessly."

Enabling Connectivity with SIMO's Expertise

SIMO, a key player in mobile connectivity solutions, has played an important role in making the Acer TravelMate P4 14 an excellent device for users that need to stay connected. SIMO's wireless communication solutions provide users with secure, private, and exclusive network access at affordable costs. Thanks to SIMO's vSIM technology, the TravelMate P4 14 can automatically select the best local network available across more than 200 mobile carriers in over 135 countries, with multi-carrier support to enhance network coverage and ensure reliable connections even in remote areas. This innovative service sets a new standard for global wireless connectivity, offering users the flexibility to stay connected to fast and secure connections virtually anywhere.

"Being always connected is no longer a luxury but a matter of survival for nomadic professionals – and Wi-Fi is not always enough. SIMO-Inside is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative connectivity solutions. The Acer TravelMate P4 14, with SIMO Inside, not only ensures always-on connectivity but also enhances security, providing users with a truly global and secure computing experience," says Jing Liu, CEO of SIMO.

Exclusive New Connectivity Feature – SIMO 365: 30 Minutes of Free Internet Daily

As an additional benefit, this select model of the Acer TravelMate P4 14 comes with an exclusive benefit for its users: SIMO 365. With the SIMO 365 service, customers can enjoy 30 minutes of free 4G internet access globally, every day for the first year. This feature allows users to quickly check emails, access important documents, or connect with colleagues through videoconferencing platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or Google Meet without worrying about data limitations.

A New Standard for Mobility and Performance

The Acer TravelMate P4 14 is a new standard of mobility, performance, and connectivity in the laptop market. It combines Acer's innovative laptop design, MediaTek's powerful processors, and SIMO's cutting-edge connectivity solutions, such as the revolutionary SIMO Inside vSIM technology. This device empowers users to work, learn, and collaborate without compromise.

Availability and Pricing

The Acer TravelMate P4 14 will be available at leading retailers and online stores in Summer 2024. Please visit Acer's official website for more information about the TravelMate P4 14, including specifications and pricing details.

Acer, MediaTek, and SIMO are proud to present the TravelMate P4 14 and provide users with an unparalleled experience in mobile computing.

Experience the next era of connectivity at Mobile World Congress. Join us at the MediaTek stand, located in Hall 3, Stand 3D10 to see the new Acer TravelMate P4 14 with SIMO Inside connectivity.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

About SIMO

SIMO, Inc. (SIMO), founded and headquartered in Silicon Valley, emerged in response to the universal challenge faced by smart device users: the need for on-demand, fast, secure, and reliable mobile Internet connections worldwide. After years of dedicated research and development to tackle this issue, SIMO introduced the Solis hotspot family of products, utilizing vSIM technology to provide swift and secure mobile Internet access in over 135 countries. SIMO's innovative approach allows users to enjoy mobile data on-demand through multiple network partners for a flat rate—no contracts, physical SIM cards, or unexpected charges. SIMO's Solis global hotspots, embedded with vSIM, offer unlimited mobile Wi-Fi in 135+ countries. SIMO's vSIM technology extends beyond individual users, providing global mobile data access to Notebooks, Tablets, IoT, Automotives and wearables applications. As we continue to expand through new local carrier partnerships globally, SIMO remains dedicated to enhancing connectivity experiences. Discover more about SIMO and our groundbreaking products at https://soliswifi.co/ or https://www.simo.co/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Acer Corporate Communications [[email protected]]

SIMO Press Office [[email protected]]

Note: Information in this press release is accurate as of the release date and is subject to change without notice.

1 Acer TravelMate P4 14 model numbers (TMP414-53-G2/TMP414-53-G2-TC)

2 Optional for Acer TravelMate P4 14 laptop.

Media Contact

Brody Dryden, Pitch Pubic Relations, 1 520-609-8931, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Acer