Acerta AI Deploys Machine Learning Approach to Reduce Fuel Cell Testing Time by 76%

"In production environments, model performance alone isn't enough," said Greta Cutulenco, CEO of Acerta AI. Post this

The differentiator is not model accuracy alone, but the ability to operationalize AI outputs into production decisions that increase throughput, reduce cost, and safeguard quality.

"In production environments, model performance alone isn't enough," said Greta Cutulenco, CEO of Acerta AI. "The challenge is turning predictions into trusted decisions that optimize throughput and cost without compromising quality."

Acerta's unique approach explicitly separates prediction from decision-making, converting model outputs into decision policies that define trade-offs between expected cost, test coverage, and resource usage. These policies can be tuned to reflect different operating modes, conservative, balanced, or aggressive, depending on production requirements.

"In manufacturing, there are no 'perfect' models," said Sergey Strelnikov, VP of Engineering at Acerta AI. "That makes it critical to go beyond prediction and explicitly connect model outputs to production metrics such as throughput, cost, and resource usage. Our approach focuses on policy-based decisioning, where trade-offs between cost and risk are clearly defined."

The system is trained centrally on large-scale datasets and deployed at the edge in production environments, where it operates under constraints on latency, reliability, and integration with physical systems. This cloud-to-edge deployment model ensures alignment between training pipelines and production behavior.

The results were shared with the global powertrain and propulsion community at the 2026 International Vienna Motor Symposium, underscoring industry relevance and operational readiness. The paper, "Accelerating Fuel Cell Stack End-of-Line Testing with Machine Learning: Early Failure Detection and Cost Savings in Production," details the full system architecture, including data ingestion, model training, edge deployment, and monitoring.

The symposium, organized by the Austrian Society of Automotive Engineers (ÖVK) in collaboration with TU Wien, is widely regarded as a leading forum for powertrain and propulsion technologies, bringing together OEMs, suppliers, and researchers.

About Acerta AI

Acerta is an industrial AI company enabling discrete manufacturers to move toward autonomous operations across factories. By leveraging production data, machine learning, and AI, Acerta drives improvements in quality, throughput, and efficiency at scale. Its proven technology and functional AI is deployed across more than 400 manufacturing lines and thousands of assets globally in 12 countries, delivering tangible measurable ROI in real-world production environments every day to world-class and global manufacturers.

To learn how Acerta reduces test time, scrap, and quality escapes in discrete manufacturing, visit www.acerta.ai or contact [email protected].

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Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, amber@moorecom2.com

SOURCE Acerta AI