ACFS Announces the Arrival of Dr. Evan Reshef as a New Member of its Fertility Team

Dr. Evan Reshef Joins ACFS as Fertility Specialist, Enhancing Patient Care and Services.

PHOENIX, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizona Center for Fertility Studies (ACFS) is pleased to announce that Dr. Evan Reshef has joined its team of fertility specialists. With his background in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Dr. Reshef returns to Arizona, bringing valuable experience to the center.

"Dr. Reshef's arrival marks an exciting time for us at ACFS," said Shane Lipskind, MD. "His expertise in reproductive medicine and his approach to patient care are great assets to our team."

After completing his fellowship at Columbia University, Dr. Reshef has gained considerable experience in the field. His focus on compassionate care aligns with ACFS's commitment to helping individuals and couples on their fertility journey. "I am dedicated to providing thoughtful care and supporting our patients at ACFS," said Dr. Reshef.

ACFS, known for its personalized fertility treatments, welcomes Dr. Reshef as part of its ongoing effort to enhance its services.

"We believe Dr. Reshef will make a significant contribution to our practice and more importantly, to the families we assist," added Lipskind.

To schedule a consultation with Dr. Reshef, patients can contact ACFS at (480) 860-4792. For more details about ACFS's services, please visit www.acfs2000.com

About ACFS

Arizona Center for Fertility Studies, with its dedicated team of fertility specialists and multiple locations in the Phoenix area, is focused on helping patients to achieve their dreams of parenthood.

Contact:

ACFS Fertility

(480) 860-4792

8426 E Shea Blvd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

