ACGSV GROW! Awards Honors Super Micro Computer, Inc., Airbase, and Equinix

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ACG Silicon Valley celebrated the annual GROW! Awards at a reception held at Microsoft's Silicon Valley Campus in Mountain View, California, on May 9, 2024. The event recognized global technology leader Super Micro Computer, Inc., software company Airbase, and data center platform company Equinix for their exceptional achievements.

The GROW! Awards acknowledge three Silicon Valley companies based on their growth achievements. Super Micro, renowned as a global technology leader, was honored with the prestigious GROW! Award for Outstanding Growth. Having celebrated its 30th year in Silicon Valley just last year, Super Micro was recognized for their innovation as a Total IT Solutions provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, and remarkable agility plus unmatched speed to market, which has routinely reinforced Super Micro's presence in a competitive tech landscape. Airbase, a leading provider of procure-to-pay software for the mid-market and early enterprise, was awarded the prestigious GROW! Award for Emerging Growth. Airbase's spend orchestration platform revolutionizes traditional procurement and accounts payable practices by streamlining processes, minimizing errors, optimizing efficiency, and elevating visibility and control over financial operations.

Lastly, Equinix accepted the Impact Growth Award, a distinguished honor instituted last year to commend companies exhibiting rapid expansion while leading in diversity, sustainability, and product influence. Renowned as the world's digital infrastructure company, Equinix boasts ownership and operation of 260 International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers across 71 key market areas worldwide, enabling effortless interconnection for businesses globally.

"As we gathered once again for the GROW! Awards, we reflected on nearly two decades of celebrating the exemplary achievements of companies, said Yvonne Schwab, CEO of ACG Silicon Valley. From industry giants like Zoom, Salesforce, and HP to innovators like Adobe and Symantec, these awards have honored the best of the best. This year, we are reminded of the unique spirit and innovation that defines our community. We are privileged to collaborate with visionary companies in the Valley, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the world stage."

Additionally, for the first time in its history, ACG Silicon Valley introduced the "Top 40 Leaders to Watch" list, highlighting individuals driving innovation and growth. This inaugural list showcases the diverse talent and leadership shaping the future of Silicon Valley and beyond and includes:

Toni Vanwinklem Vice President, Digital Employee Experience - Adobe

Troy Trenchard, Chief Product Officer - AirMettle

Phoebe Wang, Investment Partner, Head of Female Founder Initiative, Amazon Climate Pledge Fund - Amazon

Siroui Mushegian, CIO - Barracuda

Nick Larson, Chief Revenue Officer - Boardwalktech

Ray Wang, Principal Analyst, Founder, & Chairman - Constellation Research

David McNeely, CTO - Delinea

Shanthi Iyer, CIO - Docusign

Sashi Binani, CIO - Dropbox

Rebecca Dodge, VP Business Operations - Epicor

Ryan Khalessi, Chief of Staff to the CEO - Equinix

John Abel, CIO - Extreme Networks

Markie Wagner, Founder - Forge AI

Lu Zhang, Founder & Managing Partner - Fusion Fund

Arnaud Benard, Co-founder - Galileo AI

Shawn Flynn, Principal - Global Capital Markets

Colleen Kapase, VP Channels and Partner Programs at Google Cloud - Google

Shweta Maniar, Global Director, Healthcare & Life Sciences - Google

Alexia Clements, Vice President, WW Sales & GTM Leader for HPE GreenLake at Hewlett Packard Enterprise - HP Enterprise

Bill Barry, CEO - IgniteGTM

Stuart Pann, SVP & GM Foundry Services at Intel Corporation - Intel

Patricia Rios, Director, Growth & Strategy - KPMG

Paul Tichener, Vice President Technology Services | Service Management - McAfee

Bill Choi, CFO - Nile

Ajesh Purushothaman, VP IT Enterprise Architecture - Palo Alto Networks

Rabie Zhari, Co-Founder & CEO - Position AI

Megan Conway Bley, Managing Director, PwC's Trust Leadership Institute - PwC

Sam Fahmy, Chief Executive Officer - Ripcord

Steve Lane, Vice President of Operations - Riverbed

Ajay Sabhlok, CIO - Rubrik

Neda Tabatabaie, Senior Vice President, Business Analytics & Technology at San Jose Sharks - San Jose Sharks

Christopher A. Kitts, Ph.D., Director, Robotic Systems Laboratory, Associate Dean of Research and Interdisciplinary Programs and Initiatives, School of Engineering Faculty Director, Ciocca Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship - Santa Clara University

Luke Nixon, COO - SAP Labs

Roland Strick, President - Service by Medallion

Sajeev Nair, Sr. Director, Digital Core Services - ServiceNow

Harbir Bhatia, CEO - Silicon Valley Central Chamber of Commerce

Thiruppathi Srinivasan, VP of Engineering - Tekion

Melynnie Rizvi, Global Head of Employment Law - TikTok

Andy Anderson, VP of Growth - Uno.ai

Jayant (JT) Thomas, Senior Director, AI Initiatives - Veritas

The 2024 GROW! Awards sponsors include:

Diamond Sponsor: Microsoft

Platinum Sponsors: Dell Technologies; Globalization Partners & Reed Smith

Gold Sponsors: Armanino; RSM; Rueter Partner & Squire Patton Boggs

Silver Sponsors: Aloha Cloud Digital Networks; Barracuda; CFGI; KPMG; Morrison Foerster & Santa Clara University

Bronze Sponsors: Invest In Bavaria; BNY Mellon; AHK, Insperity, JP Morgan Chase & Co.; SAP & Silicon Valley Business Journal.

The GROW! Awards is produced by Strat House, the internationally acclaimed, award-winning event agency..

About ACG

The Association for Corporate Growth (http://www.acg.org) is a global learning and networking organization specifically for executives driving their company's growth strategy. Active global membership exceeds 14,500 executives from corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms representing Fortune 500, Fortune 1000, FTSE 100, and mid-market companies in 59 chapters in North America, Europe and Asia.

About ACG Silicon Valley

ACG Silicon Valley is a place to network, learn, inform, and inspire. We are not just a meet and greet venue. ACGSV provides community, connections, and thought leadership. At ACGSV, we not only engage in thought leading panel discussions, we also pride ourselves on connecting with a purpose for specific sector groups, our "Circles." During the ACGSV Circle meetings, senior executives are invited to network and make connections with like-minded people.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Super Micro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enable our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

About Airbase

Airbase is the only procure-to-pay software that beautifully combines enterprise power with employee-friendly ease of use. It orchestrates upstream intake requests through to the downstream processing of invoices, expense reports, credit card transactions, and reconciles all that seamlessly in your ERP. Our easy-to-use platform drives purchasing and expense policy adoption while helping companies save money and time, and control risk. Advanced features handle complex business processes and accounting needs, like multi-subsidiaries and purchase order matching. Intake and approval workflows can be easily configured to ensure oversight for all stakeholders and compliance for all spend. Airbase syncs to general ledgers for a faster close and visibility into spend wherever it occurs. Employees and accounting teams love using Airbase.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About Strat House

Strat House, LLC is an experiential agency specializing in live & virtual b2b events. Strat House provides strategy, creative, content and event production for a variety of clients in the tech, advertising, healthcare & lifestyle industries. Strat House believes that corporate events & b2b programs should engage audiences with the same, if not more, passion, purpose & ethos as consumer marketing campaigns. Basically, b2b can and should be cool.

