ACHEM Launches Innovative Freedom Initiative with Major Support from The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation

Creating a Legal Resource Library: a comprehensive toolkit for legal defense in medical cannabis cases

Training ACHEM Experts as Legal Consultants: enhancing expertise at the intersection of medical and legal cannabis use

Fostering Medical-Legal Collaboration: strengthening partnerships between healthcare and legal professionals for a unified defense strategy

Despite the legalization of medical cannabis, patients and healthcare providers continue to face stigma and legal challenges, especially in historically excluded communities. The ACHEM Freedom Initiative aims to remedy these issues.

The Initiative's Inception:

Inspired by a case handled by Dr. Carmen Jones, an ACHEM board member and now Director of AFI, the initiative seeks to replicate her success in using scientific evidence to aid a patient of color in retaining child custody and avoiding incarceration. This case exemplifies the importance of the Freedom Initiative.

"Incarceration rates are unjustifiably higher in Black communities and other communities of color. Patients are neglected in healthcare settings. We're proud to create an effort that allows us to combat two forms of injustice that leave our communities in a state of poor health," said Dr. Carmen Jones.

Collaborative Partnership:

ACHEM has partnered with the National Association of Black Cannabis Lawyers (NABCL) to create a workgroup with legal and medical experts to facilitate program execution and professional collaboration. NABCL is a membership association of attorneys, law students, and advocates preparing members to participate in, respond to, and take action in the national conversations around cannabis legalization, regulation, policy reform, and civil rights. To learn more about NABCL, please visit www.nabcl.com

Moving Toward Equity:

AFI reflects the organization's dedication to aiding communities historically marginalized in healthcare. AFI aims to empower patients, healthcare providers, and legal teams in navigating complex legal challenges by providing resources, training, and support.

About ACHEM:

The Association for Cannabis Health Equity and Medicine (ACHEM) is the first medical association for people of color in cannabis, collectively designing strategies to restore communities harmed by prohibition. The organization exists at the cross-section of science and social responsibility, preparing and empowering members to use their skills collaboratively to make health equity a reality for all. Learn more at www.ACHEMed.org.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation:

The mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect, and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation, and preserve our planet. The Hawthorne Social Justice Fund, within The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation, supports nonprofit organizations with cannabis social justice missions. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds non-profit entities that support its core initiatives through grants, endowments, and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit www.scottsmiraclegrofoundation.org.

