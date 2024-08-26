Achieve Health and Weight Loss: Prioritizing Body Composition Over Just Weight Loss

Achieve Health and Weight Loss, a national leader in virtual medical weight management, is bringing attention to a crucial aspect often overlooked in the pursuit of weight loss: body composition. While the number on the scale is often the primary focus for many, Achieve emphasizes that losing fat while preserving muscle is far more important for long-term health and overall well-being. This focus on body composition, supported by scientific evidence, sets Achieve's holistic program apart in the weight management industry.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Achieve Health and Weight Loss, a national leader in virtual medical weight management, is bringing attention to a crucial aspect often overlooked in the pursuit of weight loss: body composition. While the number on the scale is often the primary focus for many, Achieve emphasizes that losing fat while preserving muscle is far more important for long-term health and overall well-being. This focus on body composition, supported by scientific evidence, sets Achieve's holistic program apart in the weight management industry.

The Science Behind Body Composition

Recent scientific studies have highlighted the importance of body composition in determining health outcomes. Research has shown that preserving lean muscle mass while losing fat is crucial for maintaining metabolism, preventing injury, and supporting overall health. A study published in the Journal of Obesity found that individuals who focus solely on weight loss without considering body composition are more likely to lose muscle mass, which can lead to a slower metabolism, increased risk of osteoporosis, and decreased physical function as they age .

The Risks of Losing Too Much Muscle

Losing too much muscle during weight loss can have several negative effects, including:

Decreased Metabolic Rate: Muscle tissue is metabolically active, meaning it burns more calories at rest. Losing muscle can significantly slow down metabolism, making it harder to maintain weight loss and increasing the risk of weight regain.

Increased Risk of Injury: Muscle mass is essential for supporting bones and joints. A reduction in muscle can lead to a higher risk of injury, especially in older adults.

Impaired Physical Function: Muscle strength is directly tied to physical function. Loss of muscle mass can lead to decreased strength and endurance, negatively impacting the ability to perform daily activities.

Achieve's Holistic Approach to Preserving Muscle and Losing Fat

At Achieve Health and Weight Loss, we understand that true health and wellness go beyond just the numbers on the scale. Our comprehensive program is designed to help individuals lose fat while preserving muscle, ensuring that our members achieve a healthier, more sustainable body composition.

Remote Body Composition Monitoring

One of the unique features of Achieve's program is our remote body composition monitoring, which allows members to track their progress beyond just weight. Using advanced body composition scales, members can monitor their fat percentage, muscle mass, and other key metrics from the comfort of their homes. This data is seamlessly integrated into our virtual platform, allowing our health coaches and medical team to provide personalized guidance tailored to each member's unique needs.

"At Achieve, we believe that weight loss is just a number. What truly matters is improving body composition by losing fat and preserving muscle. Our holistic approach, combined with cutting-edge technology like remote body composition scales, helps our members achieve long-lasting, healthy results that go beyond the scale," said Dr. Alex Foxman, Founder and Medical Director of Achieve Health and Weight Loss.

Standing Out in the Industry

Achieve's focus on body composition sets us apart from other weight management programs that only emphasize weight loss. By prioritizing muscle preservation and fat loss, we help our members achieve a healthier, stronger, and more balanced body. This holistic approach ensures that our members not only look better but also feel better and maintain their results for the long term.

