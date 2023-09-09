Achieve Peak Wellness with SANESolution's Doctor-Endorsed Throat Cleaner

SANESolution, a leading provider of cutting-edge health solutions, is excited to announce the unveiling of its brand-new website, https://throatcleaner.com/. This platform will serve as a comprehensive hub for showcasing the company's groundbreaking product, SANE Vitaae® - a doctor-formulated throat-cleaning supplement designed to support the body's natural ability to combat throat phlegm.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SANESolution, a leading provider of cutting-edge health solutions, is excited to announce the unveiling of its brand-new website, https://throatcleaner.com/. This platform will serve as a comprehensive hub for showcasing the company's groundbreaking product, SANE Vitaae® - a doctor-formulated throat-cleaning supplement designed to support the body's natural ability to combat throat phlegm.

Vitaae is a natural solution to help combat throat phlegm caused by allergies, chronic cough, and other conditions in a safe and effective manner. This revolutionary throat-cleaning formula helps the body naturally soothe the neurological inflammation often responsible for such reactions.

Further, it is specifically designed to support the body's natural ability to soothe inflammation in the brain, which can often lead to persistent coughing or throat clearing caused by excessive phlegm production.

"Chronic cough is a significant and concerning issue in clinical settings, said the Chief Medical Director at SANESolution, Matthew Olesiak, M.D. "However, scientific research suggests that it may be related to neuroinflammation caused by glial cells in the nervous system, which can lead to an increase in phlegm buildup and coughing." (1)

Glial cells are immune cells of the central nervous system and, as such, play a crucial role in neuroinflammation, both acutely and chronically. Many viral infections, including influenza, impact microglia function and can trigger neuroinflammation. In addition, numerous clinical studies suggest that chronic or long-term inflammation can promote neurodegenerative diseases (2).

"The research is clear: neuroinflammation may harm your mental health by contributing to brain fog, memory lapses, and other indications of cognitive impairment, as well as neurodegenerative diseases. This makes logical sense," said Jonathan Bailor, Founder and CEO of SANESolution. "But brain inflammation does more than simply affect cognition. According to the most recent revolutionary studies, it may have significant ties to obesity, persistent cough, excess throat phlegm, and potentially cardiovascular disease." (3, 4, 5)

The Chief Medical Director at SANESolution, Matthew Olesiak, M.D., added, "We believe that proactive steps should be taken to help protect the brain and body from the insidious effects of neuroinflammation. That's why we developed Vitaae®, a powerful supplement designed to nourish and support brain health."

Vitaae® is powered by the natural and clinically-tested brain-supporting properties of citicoline. Research has confirmed that taking citicoline may provide a host of benefits: it can increase brain energy levels, enhance attention, and may even improve motor speed. Naturally occurring in the body, this powerful compound is believed to encourage proper brain function by boosting levels of phosphatidylcholine, a vital neurotransmitter. (6.7)

Dr. Olesiak's groundbreaking research revealed an array of other essential nutrients shown to help moderate the natural brain inflammation response, thus supporting brain health and cognition – including folate, acetyl-l-carnitine, and Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10). His findings were incorporated into Vitaae, a new multi-factor supplement that provides people with a complete brain health formula.

"Science has given us the means to help the body naturally," said Dr. Olesiak. "Vitaae® is a cutting-edge formula that combines the most effective and potent brain health nutrients scientifically shown to help support the body's natural recovery systems so that it can effectively address chronic coughing and excess throat phlegm."

Now available for purchase nationwide, throat-cleaning Vitaae® is a breakthrough health product that optimizes the body's natural recovery response to brain inflammation while also supporting overall brain health, thus helping the body recover from symptoms like excess throat phlegm, chronic cough, brain fog, and cognitive dysfunction.

For more information or to purchase Vitaae® visit the new throat cleaner website: https://throatcleaner.com/

About SANESolution:

SANESolution is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANESolution's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program of its kind endorsed by top doctors, scientists, and researchers around the world and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books, and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANESolution has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANESolution is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANESolution was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: https://store.sanesolution.com/

SANE Vitaae™ Ingredients:

Vitamin D (as cholecalciferol)

Folate (as 5-MTHF from Calcium Methyltetrahydrofolate)

Acetyl L-carnitine HCL

L-Carnitine Tartrate

Gymnema sylvestre Leaf Extract 25% Gymnemic Acid

Omega-3 Fish Oil Powder (containing 5.4% EPA and 3.5% DHA)

Citicoline Sodium (CDP-Choline)

CoQ10 (as HydroQsorb®)

Other ingredients: microcrystalline cellulose, stearic acid, croscarmellose sodium, silica, magnesium stearate and coating [water, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, glycerin, hydroxypropyl cellulose, spirulina (for color)]. Contains fish (tilapia).

Scientific References

1- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32646920/

2- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33796241/

3- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0955286316304624#f0010

4- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22417140/

5- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32646920/

6 - Silveri MM et al. Citicoline enhances frontal lobe bioenergetics as measured by phosphorus magnetic resonance spectroscopy. NMR Biomed. 2008;21(10):1066-75

7 - McGlade E. et al., Improved Attentional Performance Following Citicoline Administration in Healthy Adult Women. Food and Nutrition Sciences. 2012;3:769-773.

Media Contact

Jonathan Bailor, SANESolution, 1 (347) 979-1735, [email protected], https://sanesolution.com/

SOURCE SANESolution