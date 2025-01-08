Achieve seamless North-American laboratory accreditation with SCC and A2LA's Dual Accreditation for Laboratories

"By uniting two globally respected accreditation bodies, we are simplifying the path for laboratories to achieve dual recognition, enhancing their global competitiveness and customer confidence." - Trace McInturff, VP of Accreditation Services, A2LA Post this

Elias Rafoul, VP of Accreditation Services at SCC, highlights the impact of this partnership:

"This partnership between SCC and A2LA represents a major step forward in supporting laboratories that operate across Canada and the US. By streamlining the accreditation process into a single, efficient assessment, we're offering a cost-effective solution that simplifies compliance with region-specific requirements. This collaboration not only saves time and resources but also empowers laboratories to expand their cross-border capabilities and grow their business with confidence, while reinforcing global trust in the standards they uphold."

Trace McInturff, A2LA VP of Accreditation Services, adds:

"This collaboration between A2LA and SCC moves the conformity assessment accreditation world into the 21st century. By uniting two globally respected accreditation bodies, we are simplifying the path for laboratories to achieve dual recognition, enhancing their global competitiveness and customer confidence. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to innovation and collaboration in the global accreditation community."

The program's first customer, AGAT Laboratories, has already recognized its value. AGAT's CEO, Marissa Reckmann, shares their experience:

"The dual accreditation process with SCC and A2LA has proven exceptionally efficient for our teams. Our ability to quickly adapt while maintaining the highest standards of quality is crucial to our continued growth across North America. The dual accreditation will provide both current and future clients with access to an expanded range of services across the regions we serve, all while ensuring that quality remains at the forefront of our operations."

Program highlights

A single assessment process: Laboratories undergo one streamlined evaluation managed by their primary accreditation body, either SCC or A2LA, reducing redundancies and ensuring efficiency.

Simplified region-specific compliance: The program streamlines the process of meeting unique requirements, including applicable laws and regulations, in both Canada and the US.

and the US. Cost-effectiveness: The dual accreditation program minimizes onsite evaluation costs and provides predictable fees, making it an affordable choice.

Seamless collaboration: SCC and A2LA work closely to ensure consistency, maintain communication, and uphold the integrity of dual accreditation.

Enhanced cross-border capabilities: Laboratories can better serve clients in multiple regions, expand their market reach and maintain the highest standards of quality and compliance.

Interested in learning more?

Existing SCC customers: contact your account manager to discuss how this program can support your laboratory's needs.

New prospects: submit a quote request to get started.

Media Contact

Wallis Shamieh, A2LA, 301 644 3230, [email protected], https://a2la.org/

