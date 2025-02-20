AchieveUnite Acquires Rohner & Associates, Accelerates Partnering Success Powerhouse

"AchieveUnite and Rohner & Associates are a combined powerhouse. ... Their combined knowledge, IP and AI-powered data analytics will drive faster go-to-market solutions and increase confidence and conviction for AchieveUnite clients." – Ko Mistry, Channel Chief, Grammarly Post this

As part of the deal, R&A Founder and CEO Ron Rohner, a 50-year channel veteran, and key R&A analysts will join AchieveUnite's roster of expert channel advisors and consultants.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for AchieveUnite," said AchieveUnite Founder and CEO Theresa Caragol, the author of the best-selling book, "Partnering Success: The Force Multiplier to Achieve Exponential Growth." "Combining our proven expertise in driving partner performance with Rohner & Associates' analytical tools enables us to empower our clients with data-driven insights and actionable strategies that redefine partnering success. Together, we are uniquely positioned to build trust-driven partnerships and deliver unprecedented results for our clients."

Driving Partnering Success with Data-Driven Insights

Founded in 1994 by Apple alum Ron Rohner, Rohner & Associates has been at the forefront of channel strategy for more than 30 years, helping businesses exceed revenue goals with refined channel portfolio optimization and sales coverage models. The company is well known for its analytical approach and modeling tool, Channel Dynamics Simulator™ (CDS), to deliver results for tech giants like Cisco, Sun, Apple and more.

"Partner ecosystems are evolving rapidly, and businesses need the right tools and strategies to stay ahead," said Rohner. "Through the acquisition of our intellectual property, AchieveUnite is uniquely positioned to advance market innovation, bringing clarity and powerful solutions to organizations looking to unlock their full potential. This makes for a tasty splash of water for an industry that's very thirsty for models and property that help them gain confidence and defend their ideas, choices and actions."

Accelerating Partnership Performance Results

By integrating R&A's channel intelligence and tools with its own knowledgebase and AI-driven advisory platform, Ignite AI, AchieveUnite empowers clients to:

Reduce Partner Onboarding Time: Streamline the onboarding process with precise, data-driven insights that accelerate partner readiness and engagement.

Boost Partner Recruitment Success Rates: Refine recruitment strategies using predictive modeling to identify and attract high-potential partners.

Shorten Sales Cycles: Optimize sales processes with actionable analytics that improve efficiency and alignment with revenue goals.

Compress Adoption Cycles: Make informed decisions that enhance efficiency and effectiveness at every stage of the product adoption cycle, leading to faster and more successful launches.

Improve Partner Satisfaction Scores: Foster stronger relationships with insights designed to address partner needs and elevate their experience in the ecosystem.

Increase ROI on Channel Investments: Leverage sophisticated data to allocate resources more effectively and achieve greater returns on channel strategies.

AchieveUnite's expanded suite of capabilities ensures that its highly experienced practitioners deliver trust-driven, data-backed strategies and programs that propel businesses to achieve scalable success, adapt to market demands and outperform the competition.

Supporting Quotes

"AchieveUnite and Rohner & Associates are a combined powerhouse. I've leaned on them and learned a lot to evolve my partnership strategy. This acquisition brings together two trusted, experienced partners, enhancing AchieveUnite's ability to provide innovative, market-leading insights and strategies. Their combined knowledge, IP and AI-powered data analytics will drive faster go-to-market solutions and increase confidence and conviction for AchieveUnite clients."

– Ko Mistry, Channel Chief, Grammarly (formerly at VMware and Atlassian)

More Information

For more information about AchieveUnite's acquisition and expanded capabilities or to set up a complimentary AchieveUnite Partnering Success briefing, click here.

About Rohner & Associates

Founded in 1994, Rohner & Associates is Silicon Valley's premier channels consulting firm, providing clients help with channel strategy and initiatives implementation solutions that enable them to achieve their sales and partnering objectives. The firm combines depth of experience, intellectual property and clarity of focus on sales channels, the partner ecology and the economy it creates. Clients include Cisco, Sun, Apple, VMware, Peoplesoft, Atlassian, Plantronics, SonicWall, Network Appliance, Remedy, Ciena and Microsoft, to name a few.

About AchieveUnite

AchieveUnite, The Partnering Success Company, delivers proven consulting services and education programs to help organizations achieve their goals and objectives through dynamic, trust-driven partnerships. The company leverages proprietary partnership intelligence, processes and tools, including the industry's first AI-driven Partnering Success Platform, AchieveUnite Ignite AI. From AI-powered talent development to innovative partnering growth strategies, AchieveUnite's solutions are designed to deliver measurable financial returns and create Partner Lifetime Value®. For more information, visit www.achieveunite.com

Media Contact

Theresa Caragol, AchieveUnite, 1 770-883-7794, [email protected], https://www.achieveunite.com/

Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for AchieveUnite), 1 480.848.6726, [email protected], www.buzztheory.com

SOURCE AchieveUnite