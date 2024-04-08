Achieving Excellence: PRG Real Estate Secures #45 Spot in ApartmentRatings & SatisFacts Research's Biannual epIQ Report

"This stellar achievement is a testament to our dedication to delivering exceptional experiences for our residents and highlights the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Devon Mendez, PRG's Marketing & Branding Manager Post this

Since its inception in January 2020, the epIQ Index has grown into a trusted performance measure and a valuable resource for renters. With renter feedback playing a big role in the overall score, the transparency of epIQ ratings lets renters easily gauge how well communities match the needs and expectations of current, past, and potential residents.

PRG Real Estate partners with ApartmentRatings to collect Verified Resident feedback throughout the resident lifecycle. In the January 2024 epIQ Index Report, PRG surged to #45 Nationwide, marking a notable improvement from its #55 position in the July 2023 Report. PRG now boasts an impressive eqIQ Index score of 84.93 (out of 100), earning it an A- eqIQ Grade.

"This stellar achievement is a testament to our dedication to delivering exceptional experiences for our residents and highlights the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Devon Mendez, PRG's Marketing & Branding Manager. "We are so proud to see our efforts recognized on a national level."

About PRG Real Estate:

PRG is a multifamily investment and management company that owns $2.0 billion of apartment homes across its 11,000-unit portfolio, with 300+ employees nationwide. PRG believes that the only way to offer a quality living experience is through its people. They achieve this mission by hiring and training the best in the industry and creating a supportive and rewarding workplace that inspires its people to achieve great things together. For more information on PRG Real Estate, please visit http://www.prgrealestate.com.

