Achieving Unprecedented Success in Beauty and Skincare with BABOR: A Revieve® Case Study

HELSINKI and AACHEN, Germany, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- German skincare brand BABOR known for "Expert Skincare Made in Germany,'' and personalized digital brand experience company Revieve® today announced their remarkable partnership results through Revieve's cutting-edge Advisor solutions in collaboration with global brands, retailers and digital service providers. Through this collaboration, BABOR has witnessed extraordinary advancements in key metrics, showcasing the power of innovation and personalized experiences within the beauty, health, and wellness industries.

Following the launch of the BABOR Digital Skin Advisor, an experience that provides customers with a detailed skin analysis and personalized skincare routine, BABOR introduced Skin Coach, a post-purchase experience that enhances customer loyalty and commitment. This experience supports customers in setting skin goals, tracking changes in their skin over time, and delivering relevant content tailored to their needs. By providing expert advice and dynamic routine recommendations, the BABOR Skin Coach empowers users to achieve their skincare objectives while capturing valuable data to inform future strategies.

"Our aim was to develop a platform that educates, guides new customers in finding the right products, and deepens our understanding of our customers' needs. We chose Revieve as our technology partner due to their advanced technology and their team's ability to develop a genuine partnership with us. Revieve's solutions provided us with a unique level of customization that perfectly aligned with our unique brand philosophy. This flexibility allowed us to create customer experiences that authentically reflected the essence of BABOR," said Andreas Wolf, VP of Global Digital & DtC.

Key results from the case study reveal:

Skincare Advisor: BABOR experienced a remarkable increase of eighty-two percent (82%) in conversion rates and a notable rise of nineteen percent (19%) in Average Order Value (AOV) during Q4 2023 while capturing over 1.3 million new data points. This groundbreaking solution has not only enhanced customer acquisition but has also deepened BABOR's understanding of its consumer base.

BABOR's Skin Coach: In Q4 2023, BABOR saw an astounding four hundred forty-two percent (442%) conversion uplift compared to other users and a significant forty-seven percent (47%) increase in AOV with the solution. Users actively engaged, setting an average of 3.92 personalized skin goals, illustrating the solution's effectiveness in driving consumer engagement and loyalty.

"This strategic collaboration enabled us to stay at the forefront of innovation to enhance BABOR's consumer journey with tailored personalized experiences," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve. "Through our solutions, BABOR received impeccable results that demonstrated our dedication to deepening customer engagement and providing insights to understand and meet the ever-changing wants of consumers."

This partnership showcases the commitment of both BABOR and Revieve to innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and delivering personalized experiences, BABOR has solidified its position as an industry leader while delivering unparalleled value to its customers.

About BABOR

Founded by chemist Dr. Michael BABOR in 1956, BABOR stands for "Expert Skincare. Made in Germany." The highly effective, precision formulations blend powerful ingredients with science to deliver visible results and give you the most beautiful skin you ever had. Made in Germany in the most sustainable way. Approved by dermatological experts all over the world.

The brand BABOR is the core of BABOR BEAUTY GROUP, a third-generation family-owned company.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers for delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience leveraging its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.

With easy-to-use self-diagnostic and coaching solutions that personalize search, product discovery, and shopping experiences, Revieve's digital beauty and wellness technology platform delivers consumers targeted products, services, and treatments that enhance the customer-brand relationship and drive loyalty.

Revieve's platform also seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions and in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

