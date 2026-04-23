ACI Communications Joins Harmonic's Growing Multi-Vendor Connected Amplifier Ecosystem

"Our collaboration with Harmonic brings together ACI's advanced amplifier technology and open, cloud-native intelligence—giving operators a clear, scalable path to DOCSIS 4.0." — Robert Li, Chief Strategy Officer at ACI Communications Post this

ACI's next-generation Infinity™ amplifier portfolio is engineered to support 1.8 GHz networks, providing a cost-effective path to multi-gigabit service delivery without requiring full infrastructure overbuilds. Key capabilities include intelligent monitoring of upstream and downstream performance, proactive detection of RF impairments, and autonomous operation during network disruptions. These features enable operators to reduce service calls, improve network uptime, and optimize overall system performance.

The integrated solution leverages Harmonic's Amply software on its cOS platform to aggregate and analyze amplifier data in the cloud, providing actionable insights and centralized control. This allows operators to quickly identify issues such as ingress, noise, and signal degradation, and take corrective action before customers are impacted. By bridging the gap between the network core and the edge, ACI and Harmonic empower operators to transition toward more automated, software-driven broadband architectures.

"Operators are under increasing pressure to deliver greater capacity, intelligence, and reliability from their existing networks," said Robert Li, Chief Strategy Officer at ACI Communications. "Our collaboration with Harmonic brings together ACI's advanced amplifier technology and open, cloud‑native intelligence—giving operators a clear, scalable path to DOCSIS 4.0 without proprietary constraints."

"We're excited to welcome ACI Communications to the growing open cOS Amply ecosystem that benefits broadband service providers. The power of cOS Amply software lies in the flexibility it delivers to operators. It enables an open, multi-vendor amplifier ecosystem that allows broadband service providers to make deployment decisions based on what's best for their networks. By decoupling intelligence from hardware, we're putting broadband service providers back in control of their network modernization strategy." said Andrii Vladyka, Vice President of Technologies and Growth at Harmonic.

For more information, visit www.acicomms.com and www.harmonicinc.com.

About ACI Communications

ACI Communications is a leading provider of broadband access infrastructure solutions, specializing in high-performance RF amplifiers and intelligent network technologies for cable operators. The company's portfolio enables service providers to extend the life of existing HFC networks while preparing for next-generation architectures, including DOCSIS 4.0. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and operational efficiency, ACI delivers solutions that enhance network visibility, reduce operating costs, and improve the end-user experience. Learn more at www.acicomms.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Eric Walton, ACI Communications, 1 2534571413, [email protected], https://acicomms.com/

SOURCE ACI Communications