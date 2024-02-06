Acid-Suppressive Medication and Antimicrobial Use in Infancy Associated with Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis

Infant exposure to acid-suppressive medication was associated with a nearly 6-fold increased risk of food allergy diagnosis in early childhood. Post this

Emerging evidence links acid-suppressive therapy with gut dysbiosis and allergy development. Researchers examined the use of acid-suppressive and antimicrobial medication during infancy to determine the risk of allergy development. Using the US network in the TriNetX platform to aggregate electronic health record data from January 2015 and July 2021 of over 100 million patients in the US, researchers were able to identify patients prescribed PPIs, histamine-2 receptor antagonists (H2RAs) and antimicrobials during their first year of life. Patients with allergy-related encounter diagnoses prior to the prescriptions were excluded from the study.

Researchers assessed two-year outcomes, with ICD-10 encounter diagnoses of food allergy as the primary outcome and ICD-10 encounter diagnoses of anaphylaxis, atopic dermatitis and allergic rhinitis as secondary outcomes. Patients who were prescribed PPIs, H2RAs or antimicrobials demonstrated increased food allergy risk, with PPIs showing highest risk and antimicrobials showing lowest risk to patients. The study found similar results for secondary outcomes.

The outcomes of the study were significant, as infant exposure to acid-suppressive medication was associated with a nearly 6-fold increased risk of food allergy diagnosis in early childhood. Similarly, but to a lesser degree, antimicrobial use during the first year of life showed significantly higher food allergy risk. These findings can support better patient care options and appropriate disclosure of risks when prescribing medications.

Visit aaaai.org to learn more about food allergies. Research presented at the AAAAI Annual Meeting, February 23-26 in Washington, DC, is published in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

