Acies Global ranks among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed that Acies Global Inc. ranks No. 596 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are thrilled about the recognition from Inc. More than anything, it is a testimony to the hard work, drive, and passion of the people at Acies" said Mukund Raghunath, CEO of Acies Global. "We are just getting started and this is a good milestone as we march towards our vision to create sustainable competitive edge through emerging technology and data paradigms."
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent.
Acies Global helps organizations build and utilize scalable intelligent solutions by bringing together technology, data science & business know-how. The company, with office locations in Chicago, Chennai, and Bangalore, counts amongst its clientele many Fortune 1000 enterprises across the globe. "We always remain thankful to our clients and partners for their trust and support in the initial stages of our growth. They are our bedrock, and we value the partnerships tremendously" added Mukund.
Acies Global (www.aciesglobal.com) offers digital transformation solutions to clients across different industry verticals – Retail, Manufacturing, Technology, Financial Services, Telecom, and Healthcare to name a few. The company helps clients tackle a wide variety of problems across product development, marketing, sales, operations, pricing, logistics, procurement, and supply chain.
