Acies Global ranks among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent.

Acies Global helps organizations build and utilize scalable intelligent solutions by bringing together technology, data science & business know-how. The company, with office locations in Chicago, Chennai, and Bangalore, counts amongst its clientele many Fortune 1000 enterprises across the globe. "We always remain thankful to our clients and partners for their trust and support in the initial stages of our growth. They are our bedrock, and we value the partnerships tremendously" added Mukund.

Acies Global (www.aciesglobal.com) offers digital transformation solutions to clients across different industry verticals – Retail, Manufacturing, Technology, Financial Services, Telecom, and Healthcare to name a few. The company helps clients tackle a wide variety of problems across product development, marketing, sales, operations, pricing, logistics, procurement, and supply chain.

