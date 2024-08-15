Acklen Avenue Appoints Stephanie Johnson as New Chief Executive Officer

Acklen Avenue is excited to announce that Stephanie Johnson has been promoted CEO effective August 2, 2024. It is an exciting next step in Acklen Avenue's journey. Colin Callahan will remain founder and continue to inspire and guide with his vision and passion for Acklen Avenue. With the combination of Colin's vision and leadership and Stephanie's operating and growth mindset, Acklen's future is exceptionally bright.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acklen Avenue is excited to announce that Stephanie Johnson has been promoted CEO effective August 2, 2024. It is an exciting next step in Acklen Avenue's journey. Colin Callahan will remain founder and continue to inspire and guide with his vision and passion for Acklen Avenue. With the combination of Colin's vision and leadership and Stephanie's operating and growth mindset, Acklen's future is exceptionally bright.

"When Stephanie joined the team two years ago, we knew she would make an impact on Acklen Avenue," said Colin Callahan. "As CEO, I have held many different roles over the years. As we grew, we hired for those roles and I stepped into different ones. I am now ready for someone to step into the role of CEO. Stephanie has demonstrated exceptional leadership with a growth mindset, a deep care for our people, and brought overall operational strategy that has helped shape our company. She has truly made the company better. She has already made a big difference and this change in title is what she deserves. I couldn't be more excited for this next phase of Acklen. I can't wait to support and add value to our culture and our people. This transition marks an exciting new chapter for our company. "

Dan McCarthy, CFO, stated "Congratulations to Colin for his success as an entrepreneur and founder. I'm really excited for the next phase of Acklen, for Colin, and glad we have found someone he can trust in Stephanie to continue his vision." Dan continued "As COO, Stephanie came in and leveled up the departments. We have evolved and each department has grown under her leadership. Stephanie makes connections with people so well and I'm excited to see what she does in this new role.

Of her new role, Stephanie Johnson said, "It's been an honor to cross paths with Colin and everyone at Acklen Avenue. One of the reasons I came on board was because Colin and the foundation that he has built with Acklen. He really brings out the best in others from customers, partners, to the whole organization. My goal is to continue to build upon that strong foundation. Thank you, Colin, for making a great place to work and trusting me to take on this role."

Stephanie joined Acklen in 2022 as COO, bringing her long track record of success in fast-growing technology companies to the role. Her previous experience includes EVP of Customer Experience at Stratasan, a Healthcare Software platform and COO at Zycron, IT service management company . At Acklen, She has been and will continue to drive improvements in our systems, data, processes, and overall visibility into the state of the business across the organization. Her focus will be on implementing the structures and metrics needed to scale the organization.

In his role as Founder, Colin will play a strong role in Acklen's future. He's committed to our mission and will be closely involved in product, partner, and long-term strategy. Colin's passionate about bringing the best out of others, which is why he is so excited for Stephanie to take on this role. We're excited to have her leadership on the team for years to come.

About Acklen Avenue: Acklen Avenue helps ambitious companies accelerate software delivery by providing amazing, established agile teams and strong individual contributors. Founded in 2011, we offer our clients "People + Process + Partnership", and are proud to serve clients from Fortune 500s to fast-growing tech companies, including Healthcare Bluebook, Minno, and RightNow Media.

