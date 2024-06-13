Aclymate Launches Groundbreaking Climate Certification Program

"Our Climate Certification Program provides companies with a roadmap for sustainable growth, empowering them to reduce their environmental impact while enhancing their reputation with their stakeholders." - Mike Smith, Aclymate CEO Post this

Climate Wise Certification: Companies awarded the Climate Wise Certification have demonstrated their dedication to environmental accountability by effectively measuring and transparently reporting their greenhouse gas emissions. By achieving this certification, businesses signal their commitment to understanding their carbon footprint and laying the foundation for future climate action initiatives.

Climate Leader Certification: Building upon the principles of the Climate Wise Certification, the Climate Leader Certification acknowledges companies that not only measure and report their emissions but also actively work toward reducing and offsetting their carbon footprint. By implementing strategies to mitigate emissions and investing in credible offset projects, Climate Leaders set a high standard for environmental responsibility and inspire others to follow suit.

Net Zero Certification: The pinnacle of environmental achievement, the Net Zero Certification is reserved for companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to combatting climate change. Net Zero-certified companies adhere to the stringent standards set forth by the Paris Agreement, ensuring that their operations ultimately result in virtually no net emissions of greenhouse gases (50% reduction by 2030; 90% or more by 2050). By achieving Net Zero status, businesses demonstrate leadership in the global effort to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

"At Aclymate, we believe that businesses have a crucial role to play in addressing the urgent challenges of climate change," said Mike Smith, CEO of Aclymate. "Our Climate Certification Program provides companies with a roadmap for sustainable growth, empowering them to reduce their environmental impact while enhancing their reputation with their stakeholders."

By participating in the Aclymate Climate Certification Program, companies gain access to expert guidance, best practices, and resources to support their sustainability journey.

Additionally, certified businesses receive recognition for their achievements and join a growing community of like-minded organizations committed to building a more sustainable future.

For more information about the Aclymate Climate Certification Program and how your company can get involved, please visit https://aclymate.com/aclymate-certifications.

