ACNB Bank Names Two Residential Mortgage Loan Originators for Maryland Market

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ACNB Bank recently welcomed Ryan E. Strickler and Marvin Vigil to the position of Residential Mortgage Loan Originator for the Walkersville Office and the Crestwood Office, respectively. In the role of Residential Mortgage Loan Originator, they are responsible for providing financing solutions for individuals interested in buying or building a home, or refinancing an existing mortgage, in the Maryland markets served by ACNB Bank. The Walkersville Office is located at 200 Commerce Drive, Walkersville, MD, and the Crestwood Office is located at 6910 Crestwood Boulevard, Frederick, MD.

Mr. Strickler has 15 years of banking experience, with 10 years specializing in residential mortgage lending. He graduated from Glenelg High School in Glenelg, MD, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, MD. A 30-year resident of Howard County, MD, Mr. Strickler resides in Mt. Airy.

Mr. Vigil has worked in the mortgage industry for 13 years, with 11 years working in mortgage loan processing and compliance and two years working directly with clients as a mortgage loan originator. He is fluent in Spanish and dedicated to assisting Spanish speaking individuals in the local community. Mr. Vigil is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. Originally from El Salvador, he is a 20-year resident of Montgomery County, MD, where he graduated from Gaithersburg High School in Gaithersburg and currently resides in Germantown.

ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, an independent $2.4 billion financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, PA. Originally founded in 1857 on Gettysburg's Lincoln Square, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 26 community banking offices and three loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. Affiliated with ACNB Bank is ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. of Westminster, MD, a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 44 states and the other wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Bank, please visit acnb.com.

