ACNB Bank Presents 2024 Volunteer of the Year Award in Recognition of Community Involvement

Mr. Aswall joined ACNB Bank in 2022 and has worked in the banking industry since 2005, with 12 years dedicated to retail banking and multi-branch management followed by seven years specializing in commercial lending. In his current role as Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer, he is responsible for building commercial customer relationships at ACNB Bank, primarily by providing commercial loan services to assist in the operation and growth of a customer's business. Mr. Aswall is based at the Bank's 2 North Market Street Office in Frederick, MD, and serves commercial customers throughout central Maryland and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science in information systems management from the University of Maryland in College Park, MD, as well as a Bachelor of Science in business administration with concentrations in legal studies and accounting from Towson University in Towson, MD. Mr. Aswall resides in Charles Town, WV, with his wife, Jessica, and their two children, Mila and Drew.

Mr. Aswall received ACNB Bank's 2024 Volunteer of the Year Award in recognition of his volunteer leadership and service with a number of local community organizations, contributing more than 225 hours of his time in 2023. He selected Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Panhandle (HFHEP) in West Virginia as the recipient of the Bank's contribution to this organization in his honor. Mr. Aswall currently serves on the organization's board of directors as Treasurer.

"Mark Aswall has been an active member of the Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Panhandle (HFHEP) Board of Directors for 4 1/2 years, serving as Treasurer for several years. He serves as the Chair of our ReStore Committee, proactively working to turn the ReStore idea into a reality. He has volunteered to assist in moving donated furniture from houses to a storage unit, he attends HFHEP events such as groundbreakings and dedications of house build projects, and staffs the HFHEP table display at local events such as the EPHBA HOME Show. In addition, he is an advocate for HFHEP's mission and always promotes HFHEP among his other clubs, boards, etc., showing his passion for volunteering in the community. HFHEP is fortunate and proud to have Mark as a HFHEP board member," said Robin Kees, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Panhandle.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Panhandle, please visit habitatep.org.

ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, an independent $2.4 billion financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, PA. Originally founded in 1857 on Gettysburg's Lincoln Square, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 26 community banking offices and three loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. Affiliated with ACNB Bank is ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. of Westminster, MD, a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 46 states and the other wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Bank, please visit acnb.com.

