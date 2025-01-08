ACORE Announces 2025 Class of New and Returning Board Members

The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), the oldest nonprofit organization in the United States dedicated to expanding the use of clean energy technologies and businesses, today announced its new Board class for 2025.
Effective January 1, eight new members joined the ACORE Board of Directors:
- Michael Arndt; President, North America; Recurrent Energy
- Jade Garrett; Founder; Positive Deviancy
- Elizabeth Kaiga; Chief Commercial Officer, Energy Systems, North America; DNV
- Martin Pasqualini; Managing Director, Partner; CCA Group
- Steve Ryder; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Clearway Energy Group
- Sarah Webster; Senior Vice President of External Affairs and Market Development; Pattern Energy
- James Wright; Managing Director and Co-Head, U.S. Corporate Banking; CIBC Capital Markets
- Laura Zapata; CEO and Co-Founder; Clearloop
The following nine current Board members were elected or appointed to new three-year terms: Vikas Agrawal, Goldman Sachs; Will Conkling, Google; Mona Dajani, Baker Botts; Will Demas, Macquarie Asset Management; James Giamarino, Ørsted Americas; Kevin Gresham, RWE Clean Energy; Vishal Kapadia, Walmart; Shannon Kellogg, Amazon; and Meghan Schultz, Invenergy.
"As we begin this pivotal year for the clean energy industry, we're grateful to have this group of leading professionals on ACORE's Board of Directors," said ACORE President and CEO Ray Long. "ACORE's Board includes a diverse set of interests representing finance, technology, development, manufacturing, energy buyers, and service companies. These individuals contribute their expertise and advice toward the policy analysis and research that is the foundation of ACORE's work."
For more information and a full list of ACORE's Board of Directors, please visit https://acore.org/about/board-of-directors/.
