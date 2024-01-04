ACORE Names 2024 Class of New and Returning Board Members

"We are delighted to kick off the new year by welcoming a terrific class of new and returning members to ACORE's Board of Directors," said ACORE President and CEO Ray Long. "This group has a wealth of experience that will provide invaluable support for ACORE." Post this

The following current Board members were elected or appointed to new three-year terms: Pat Reiten, Berkshire Hathaway Energy; Mit Buchanan, J.P. Morgan; Himanshu Saxena, Lotus Infrastructure Partners; and Laura Beane, Vestas.

"We are delighted to kick off the new year by welcoming a terrific class of new and returning members to ACORE's Board of Directors," said ACORE President and CEO Ray Long. "This group has a wealth of experience that will provide invaluable support for ACORE as we work to build America's renewable energy future."

"Congratulations to all of our new ACORE Board members," said Kevin Gresham, ACORE's Board Chair and Senior Vice President of Government Relations & Regulatory Affairs at RWE Clean Energy LLC. "The addition of their expertise and leadership to ACORE's already superb group of returning Board members puts ACORE in a strong position to navigate the energy transition and further support its member companies."

For more information and a full list of ACORE's Board of Directors, please visit https://acore.org/about/board-of-directors/

