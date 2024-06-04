ACORE to Recognize Gina McCarthy with a Lifetime Achievement Award at 2024 Finance Forum

"It is an honor to commemorate one of America's most staunch champions of clean energy, and a fellow Bostonian, with our Lifetime Achievement award," said ACORE President and CEO Ray Long. Post this

McCarthy is one of the nation's most respected voices on climate change, the environment, and public health. Throughout her years of public service in both Republican and Democratic administrations, McCarthy is credited for her common-sense strategies and ability to work across the aisle, with states, communities, business leaders, and the labor community, to tackle our nation's toughest environmental challenges in ways that spur economic growth. As head of the Climate Policy Office under President Biden, McCarthy's leadership led to the most aggressive action on climate in U.S. history, creating new jobs and unprecedented clean energy innovation and investments across the country.

"This is an incredible honor. I have been doing this work for decades; what drives me is my unwavering commitment to protecting the health of my kids, my grandkids, and kids everywhere from the damages caused by air pollution from burning fossil fuels. Today, I am more optimistic than ever about our ability to lead and win the fight against climate change," said Gina McCarthy, former U.S. EPA Administrator and White House National Climate Advisor. "I can see, feel, and taste that a clean energy future is not only possible – it's underway. Thanks to President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act and the tireless work of advocates like ACORE, we finally have smart policies that are not only reducing carbon emissions, they're saving families money, growing good-paying union jobs, and building safer and healthier communities."

A recording of the award presentation and photos from the ACORE Finance Forum will be made available upon request.

Media Contact

Alex Hobson, American Council on Renewable Energy, 202.830.3592, [email protected] , https://acore.org/

SOURCE American Council on Renewable Energy