ACORE Welcomes Fourth Cohort of Accelerate Member Companies

"ACORE's Accelerate Membership Program is the premier initiative in the United States aimed at creating opportunities for women- and minority-owned firms in the clean energy sector," said Neelam Sakaria, Director, ACORE Accelerate. Post this

Launched in 2020, ACORE's Accelerate Membership Program has supported the success of over 40 clean energy companies that are owned and/or operated by leaders who identify as women, Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, or Native American and are committed to creating good-quality jobs and sustaining impact in their communities. Participating companies receive a complimentary two-year membership, an education stipend, dedicated staff, a C-suite executive mentor, free access to ACORE's signature forums and other leading industry events, targeted briefings, pro-bono legal services, and exclusive networking opportunities, among other benefits.

The companies joining ACORE's Accelerate Membership Program in 2024 include:

Gemini Energy Solutions (San Mateo, California) A cleantech firm revolutionizing the energy sector with affordable, high-quality energy audits and clean energy solutions, emphasizing equitable access for historically marginalized communities.

Great Lakes Solex PR LLC (Aguadilla, Puerto Rico) A renewable energy company building a state-of-the-art reduced carbon 1-gigawatt N-TOPCon monocrystalline photovoltaic (PV) solar panel manufacturing plant in Puerto Rico, with a long-term vision to generate six gigawatts of solar energy in the U.S.

Green Energy Ennovations LLC (Detroit, Michigan) The renewable energy consulting firm provides innovative design and construction energy solutions, including electric vehicle charging stations and solar technology, for customer infrastructure and project management needs.

Okiwa Wind LLC (Boston, Massachusetts) The offshore wind energy consulting firm offers a range of services, including quality management, site management, EHS management, manufacturing process & inspection, welding engineering, project management, quality inspection, coating inspections and third-party inspection.

OGOS Energy (Severna Park, Maryland) A renewable energy development company that specializes in building community and commercial-scale solar projects, accelerating the development of reliable and cost-effective renewable energy generation assets for underserved communities.

Okovate Sustainable Energy (Washington, D.C.) The company develops community solar projects that combine solar energy generation and crop production, ensuring profitable and sustainable farming practices for crop farmers.

Positive Deviancy (Sterling, Virginia) A connector organization that helps accelerate the development of new technologies contributing to a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

Powerhouse Energy 360 (Atlanta, Georgia) A comprehensive engineering, design, and construction firm, specializing in solar, solar with battery storage, and EV charging installations.

Soli Renew (Baltimore, Maryland) The company aims to revolutionize community solar development through the power of data, specializing in identifying the most suitable sites for solar projects and ensuring that each project delivers maximum benefits to diverse stakeholders.

Stepwise (Buffalo, New York and Boston, Massachusetts) The company makes residential electrification affordable and accessible through smarter energy management of the existing electric panel.

"These individuals and organizations exemplify leadership, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to cultivating inclusivity within the clean energy sector," said ACORE President and CEO Ray Long. "The opportunities provided by the ACORE Accelerate Membership Program open avenues for collaboration, mentorship, and knowledge exchange. It strengthens our community, enriches our perspectives, and propels us toward a more inclusive future. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a clean energy sector that is not only sustainable but also reflective of the diverse world it serves."

To learn more about the ACORE Accelerate Membership Program and the companies involved, click here.

