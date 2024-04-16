AcoustoFab Revolutionizes Latte Art and Food Printing with Acoustic Levitation at Food4Future, Bilbao

Showcasing the first-ever acoustic levitation frother alongside a contactless 3D printer, AcoustoFab sets new standards in culinary creativity and precision
BILBAO, Spain, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At this year's Food4Future Expo, AcoustoFab will introduce a revolutionary breakthrough in the culinary arts leveraging acoustic levitation technology. This technique uses inaudible sound waves to lift and manipulate particles and liquids in mid-air, without any physical contact. This live demonstration at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC) will showcase how acoustic levitation can transform food preparation and presentation by enabling precise, contactless manipulation of food materials.
AcoustoFab's cutting-edge technology employs acoustic levitation, focusing and atomization to manipulate both liquid and solid food items in mid-air. The technology allows for the creation of intricate latte art and precise food decoration without physical contact, ensuring hygiene and maintaining the integrity of the flavours. Our acoustic levitation technique automates the delivery of food units, such as droplets of milk or coffee, directly above the beverage, allowing for exquisite pattern formation that traditional methods cannot achieve.
"Our demonstration at Food4Future is not just about showcasing what's possible today but pushing the boundaries of tomorrow," said Dr. Shubhi Bansal, CEO at AcoustoFab. "By integrating advanced acoustophoretic techniques, we are opening new dimensions for chefs and food enthusiasts to craft their creations with unprecedented precision and artistic freedom."
Join AcoustoFab at their booth in the UK section of the Food4Future Expo from 16 April 2024 to 18 April 2024. Attendees can experience the magic of acoustic levitation and witness the future of food art and presentation firsthand.
Based in London, AcoustoFab is a UCL spin-out that is dedicated to pioneering applications of acoustic levitation across various industries, from biotechnology to culinary arts. With a commitment to innovation and quality, AcoustoFab continues to explore new ways to apply science in everyday settings.
For more information on AcoustoFab's technology or to schedule a personal demonstration at Food4Future, please visit acoustofab.co.uk.
