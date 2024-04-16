AcoustoFab Revolutionizes Latte Art and Food Printing with Acoustic Levitation at Food4Future, Bilbao

By integrating advanced acoustophoretic techniques, we are opening new dimensions for chefs and food enthusiasts to craft their creations with unprecedented precision and artistic freedom. Post this

"Our demonstration at Food4Future is not just about showcasing what's possible today but pushing the boundaries of tomorrow," said Dr. Shubhi Bansal, CEO at AcoustoFab. "By integrating advanced acoustophoretic techniques, we are opening new dimensions for chefs and food enthusiasts to craft their creations with unprecedented precision and artistic freedom."

Join AcoustoFab at their booth in the UK section of the Food4Future Expo from 16 April 2024 to 18 April 2024. Attendees can experience the magic of acoustic levitation and witness the future of food art and presentation firsthand.

Based in London, AcoustoFab is a UCL spin-out that is dedicated to pioneering applications of acoustic levitation across various industries, from biotechnology to culinary arts. With a commitment to innovation and quality, AcoustoFab continues to explore new ways to apply science in everyday settings.

For more information on AcoustoFab's technology or to schedule a personal demonstration at Food4Future, please visit acoustofab.co.uk.

