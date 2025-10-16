ACPA Honors Outstanding Committee Leaders with 2025 Leadership Awards

The American Concrete Pipe Association (ACPA) is proud to recognize our members who have volunteered their time to serve as Committee Chairs. The Committee Leadership Award recognizes exceptional individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, dedication, and impact within ACPA's committees. These awards celebrate those who have gone above and beyond in guiding committee initiatives, fostering collaboration, and advancing the mission of the ACPA through innovation and service.

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Concrete Pipe Association (ACPA) is proud to recognize our members who have volunteered their time to serve as Committee Chairs. The Committee Leadership Award recognizes exceptional individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, dedication, and impact within ACPA's committees.

These awards celebrate those who have gone above and beyond in guiding committee initiatives, fostering collaboration, and advancing the mission of the ACPA through innovation and service.

Award Winners:

Ed Page P.E., Concrete Pipe & Precast (CP&P) – Chair, Technical Committee

Jennifer Schaff, P.E., County Materials Corporation – Chair, Marketing Committee

Aimee Connerton, Rinker Materials – Chair, Education Committee

John Susong, P.E., Rinker Materials – Chair, Government Relations Committee

Jake Jyrkama, P.E., Rinker Materials – Chair, Quality Committee

ACPA President Steven Hawkins, SR AIA shared, "These committee leaders exemplify the spirit of collaboration and innovation that drives our industry forward. Their contributions have made a lasting impact, and we are proud to recognize their achievements."

The awards were presented during the ACPA Mid-Year Meeting and Committee Days held in Arlington, Texas, where members gathered to exchange ideas, strengthen connections and set the course for the year ahead.

For more information about the Committee Leadership Awards or to learn more about ACPA's initiatives, please visit www.concretepipe.org.

About us: The American Concrete Pipe Association is building a future where concrete pipe is widely known as the gold standard pipe product on the market. Through a robust membership that reflects the diversity and interest of the industry it serves, we are building a stronger, more sustainable, and reliable infrastructure to serve our communities for future generations.

