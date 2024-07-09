Acqualina Resort Announces New In-Room Skin and Bath Amenities

"Not only do Seed to Skin's products provide incredible results, they come in beautifully crafted, reusable ceramic bottles, which minimize environmental impact," says Deborah Yager Fleming, Acqualina's CEO & Partner. Post this

"In today's luxury, creating a beautiful ambiance is merely the surface," Thottrup says. "True indulgence lies in nurturing the body with elements often unseen that elevate a luxurious and relaxing escape. This includes embracing organic, meticulously grown food and skincare that goes beyond aesthetics to genuinely care for the body's well-being."

Seed to Skin Tuscany products are handmade at the Borgo Santo Pietro estate in Chiusdino, Italy in the heart of Tuscany. There's an on-site laboratory that ensures close proximity to their herb fields and processing house. The company oversees and controls every step of the production process, starting from seed cultivation on their organic farm, as well as selecting the finest elements from micro-producers and wild sources to the meticulous processing of herbs from drying and distilling to mercerizing, to finally being hand produced in an on-site laboratory. This comprehensive approach ensures that they have intimate knowledge of all ingredients, to guarantee purity and efficacy.

When staying at Acqualina, guests will enjoy Seed to Skin's moisturizing body cleanser, The Matcha Soap, which is infused with essential oils and matcha tea extract, and the transportive scents of Tuscan cypress trees and Sicilian mandarins; and the indulgent The Devotion Linden Flower body balm contains mineral-rich Italian thermal water, which is used to extract polyphenols from olive leaves, providing unparalleled nourishment. For haircare, there's The Revival Shampoo, which is crafted with ingredients like horsetail extract to strengthen the hair; followed by The Revival Conditioner with a powerhouse of ingredients to boost hair's hydration and shine. Seed to Skin amenities come in beautifully crafted, reusable ceramic bottles, minimizing environmental impact.

"Not only do Seed to Skin's products provide incredible results, they come in beautifully crafted, reusable ceramic bottles, which minimize environmental impact," says Yager Fleming. "The partnership perfectly demonstrates Acqualina's commitment to being sustainable without sacrificing experience or top-quality offerings."

Should guests wish to experience a wider array of the holistic line's products, Acqualina Boutique offers an expanded array of the line including The Massage Candle and Borgo Air natural room spray, instantly transporting you to the tranquil nature of Tuscany.

"Unlike most cosmetic brands, we do not dilute the quality of our amenity line due to upholding our high standards for result-driven formulations," Thottrup says, adding that the Acqualina partnership extends beyond surface-level luxury. "While some establishments might overlook the importance of investing in high-quality bodycare and haircare, Acqualina recognizes the value of offering top-tier amenities that resonate with our mutual dedication to providing the best for our guests, both visibly and at a deeper level of wellness."

For more information, visit acqualinaresort.com.

ABOUT ACQUALINA RESORT & RESIDENCES

Acqualina Resort & Residences is where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. The lush grounds feature red couches set on Seashore Paspalum grass and are dotted with signature red umbrellas. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, the alfresco Costa Grill, Ke-uH Japanese restaurant and Avra Miami, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms, and AcquaMarine, an innovative marine biology-based children's program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family-owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award and a member of The Leading Hotels of the World. Follow Acqualina on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE LEADING HOTELS OF THE WORLD, LTD (Leading Hotels)

Comprised of more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, The Leading Hotels of the World is the largest collection of independent luxury hotels. In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW. Since then, the Company has carefully curated distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, to share them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon. The LHW community is filled of exceptional individuals, united by a passion for the surprising discoveries and details that come with every experience. LHW hoteliers are artisans of hospitality whose expertise, commitment to excellence, and individual flair allows them to create story-worthy moments for their guests. And it is these authentic, individualized experiences combined with the warm hospitality and high-touch service they provide that keeps discerning travelers returning again and again. LHW's collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and uncommon experiences, enhanced by LHW's tiered guest loyalty program Leaders Club. From converted former palaces, and countryside retreats run by the same families for generations, to gleaming skyscrapers in dynamic urban centers, serene private island escapes, glamorous tented camps – and beyond – explore, find inspiration, and experience unforgettable travel moments by visiting: http://www.lhw.com, Facebook @LeadingHotels, Twitter @LeadingHotels and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld

Media Contact

Alexandra Wensley, Acqualina Resort & Residences, 7869301900, [email protected], www.acqualinaresort.com

Twitter

SOURCE Acqualina Resort & Residences