Acqualina Resort Debuts New Three Bedroom Suite With Sophisticated Elements Resembling a High-Design Villa

In the main living area by the terrace, there is a sculptural sideboard and fluted coffee table with a bronze glass top; and guests will enjoy the duo of velvet diamond-designed "Alison" armchairs or relax on the new Miami sofa-bed made in Italy that imbues the color of the beach below. Abstract 4DaSoul rugs, aptly named "Mosaic Calm," combine the soft sheen of viscose with an elegant finish of New Zealand wool, adding coastal calm to the spaces, while crystal octagonal table lamps and two metal LED "Fiama" chandeliers by Sean Lavin are a preview of the suite's light fixtures.

In the full gourmet kitchen, there's sleek wood cabinetry paired with luxurious Italian Lapitec stone countertops and a waterfall bar, and all of the culinary amenities one needs to cook a meal together. The nearby dining room features a circular Casa Spin Dining Table with a central steel column that's wrapped in a full-grain leather in a spiral pattern, complemented by wood dining chairs with backrests. The table is anchored by a diamond-shaped "Everest" pendant by Elan Lighting, an ideal spot for soaking up the ocean views. The bar stools mimic the dining chairs, and are also architectural in nature, distinguished by a curved oak structure with a sinuous design.

In the primary bedroom, a crystal Possini Euro Design Vesta ring pendant hangs from the ceiling and white sateen linens and a duvet cover in a champagne trim and elegant drapery invites guests to linger longer. Views of the Atlantic Ocean can be seen from the bed, or on the private terrace.

Tragash of STA Architectural Group designed the primary bathroom in Italian-meets-coastal elegance, with gleaming Italian marble flooring, that's echoed in the glass-enclosed shower for two, a textured wallcovering, and a stunning Vena Di Oro marble-top double vanity.

The suite's other bedrooms also feature the same luxuries, including more inventive lighting — and the third bedroom showcases twin beds for families or friends traveling together and vistas of the Intracoastal Waterway.

"The new suite not only offers the luxury of space," says Yager Fleming, "but no matter which room guests are in, they're treated to the same amount of opulence and avant-garde details."

ABOUT ACQUALINA RESORT & RESIDENCES

Acqualina Resort & Residences is where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. The lush grounds feature red couches set on Seashore Paspalum grass and are dotted with signature red umbrellas. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, the alfresco Costa Grill, Ke-uH Japanese restaurant and Avra Miami, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms, and AcquaMarine, an innovative marine biology-based children's program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family-owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award and a member of The Leading Hotels of the World. In the 2024 U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotel rankings, Acqualina was named the #1 Best Hotel in the U.S. and #1 Best Resort in the U.S. Acqualina was also named #1 Best Hotel in Florida, #1 Best Hotel in Miami Beach, #1 Best Resort in Florida and #1 Best Resort in Miami Beach.

