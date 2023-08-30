Acqualina Resort Delivers a Warm and Sunny Girlfriends Getaway

Acqualina Resort offers the perfect beachfront getaway in luxurious surroundings for girlfriends traveling together to Miami.

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Girlfriends can now look forward to a gorgeous beachfront escape at Acqualina Resort & Residences with the Girlfriends Getaway package celebrating lifelong friendships and offering a truly glamorous experience. For an extended getaway with friends, the Fourth Night Free package gives an extra day of pampering with a complimentary night.

Awarded the #1 Luxury Hotel in the US, Acqualina sits on a lushly landscaped 4.5 acre backyard of seaside bliss with world-class restaurants, curated amenities and spacious rooms and suites all with balconies and water views. Gorgeous private cabanas line three oceanfront pools including an Adult Pool providing the ideal setting for uninterrupted sunbathing and spending quality time with friends. After, the group of friends can enjoy a leisurely meal under elegant palms and the shade of red umbrellas at the beachside Costa Grill.

The getaway continues at Acqualina Spa where girlfriends can enjoy a range of spa treatments to relax both body and mind. The Spa's numerous amenities include a crystal steam room, Himalayan Salt Wall, refreshing ice fountain, and experiential shower with cool arctic or warm Caribbean mists. An oceanfront terrace with a heated jet pool and Roman waterfall spa offers further relaxation and the perfect spot to enjoy a signature coconut drink and healthy bites. Feeling refreshed and relaxed, guests can make their way to the Spa Boutique taking retail therapy to a luxurious level with fashionable clothing and swimwear plus stylish accessories and specialty gift items.

Girlfriends can take advantage of the resort's newest amenities and experiences from sea to land and art to wine, which are available on- and off-property. Whether delighting in the oceanfront Avra Miami for delectable Greek fare, indulging in Italian cuisine at Il Mulino New York or savoring Japanese flavors at Ke-uH, Acqualina ensures a fabulous gastronomic journey. Those who love being on the water, scuba diving experiences are available and a three-hour yacht cruise to a sandbar to swim, sip Mimosas and relax. Al fresco painting classes are also offered and Acqualina's local "photo biographer" can capture any part of the Miami getaway.

Valid until December 23, 2023, the Girlfriends Getaway package includes:

Luxurious accommodations in an Oceanfront Guestroom or Suite

Daily Spa credit of $300

One Spa lunch for two

Welcome fruit amenity

Starting rates for the Girlfriends Getaway package begin at $1,550 per night. The package is subject to availability with a two-night minimum stay required and blackout dates apply. For more information or for reservations, please visit http://www.acqualinaresort.com or call 844.366.8913.

About Acqualina Resort & Residences

Acqualina Resort & Residences is where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. The lush grounds feature red couches set on Seashore Paspalum grass and are dotted with signature red umbrellas. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, the alfresco Costa Grill, Ke-uH Japanese restaurant, the new Avra Miami, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms, and AcquaMarine, an innovative marine biology-based children's program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family-owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award and a member of Leading Hotels of the World.

Media Contact

Alexandra Wensley, Acqualina Resort & Residences, 7869301900, [email protected], www.acqualinaresort.com

SOURCE Acqualina Resort & Residences