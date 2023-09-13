Acqueon Achieves Amazon Connect Ready Partner Designation

New Amazon Connect Ready designation differentiates Acqueon as an AWS Partner that has invested and engineered solutions while demonstrating the ability to deploy and operationalize these solutions repeatedly, at scale. Finally and most importantly, it differentiates Acqueon as having a list of customers that have successfully deployed the solution on AWS.

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acqueon, a leading conversational engagement platform specializing in revenue generation, revenue recovery & revenue intelligence, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Connect Ready designation. Acqueon is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner and a member of the AWS Service Delivery Program within the AWS Partner Network (APN). Achieving the Amazon Connect Ready Partner designation verifies that Acqueon's software supports Amazon Connect and follows architectural and operational best practices, is being actively used by customers in production environments, and customers are advocating for the solution.

With the contact center industry and experience evolving, more customers and consumers are seeing the benefit of investing in modern and developing technology to optimize and streamline their systems. Amazon Connect software solutions support current and future contact center technology investments with the support of AWS. Amazon Connect Ready Partners specialize in providing solutions in areas that include analytics, customer engagement, customer relationship management, outbound communications, reporting/dashboards, and workforce engagement.

Acqueon's conversational engagement platform includes Acqueon Engagement, an advanced, omnichannel Campaign Manager with a built-in Compliance Suite and Acqueon Summarize, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered real-time call summarization capability, all built on an intelligent Data Platform. Acqueon features pre-built integrations with Epic EHR Software, Salesforce, and dozens of other applications, along with APIs for flexibility and customization. While undergoing fundamental transformations in the implementation of Amazon Connect, customers are seeking guidance from Acqueon for their revenue generation and revenue recovery workloads. Acqueon's conversational engagement solution leverages Amazon Connect to help solve the advanced campaign management and compliance needs of the nation's top health insurance companies, banks, financial services firms, and public sector organizations.

The Amazon Connect Ready designation differentiates AWS Partners that have invested and engineered their solutions while demonstrating the ability to deploy and operationalize these solutions repeatedly, at scale. Finally, and most importantly, they have a list of customers that have successfully deployed the solution on AWS.

"Having supported Amazon Connect since AWS launched the service in 2018, our team is proud to achieve the Amazon Connect Ready Partner designation," said Ashish Koul, chief executive officer at Acqueon. "We are dedicated to helping B2C enterprises achieve their business transformation goals while maximizing the growth and revenue potential of every customer conversation. This new specialization and our continued work with AWS allow Acqueon to leverage the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation of AWS, all with a goal of fueling growth and success for our customers."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Acqueon

Acqueon's conversational engagement platform helps B2C companies execute intelligent revenue generation and revenue recovery campaigns. Enterprises use the platform's advanced Campaign Manager and built-in Compliance Suite to manage holistic, omnichannel compliance adherence across voice, messaging & email customer outreach campaigns. The platform is comprised of an advanced Campaign Manager and Real-Time Conversational Intelligence capabilities, all powered by Acqueon's unique, built-from-the-ground-up customer engagement data engine. Acqueon helps enterprises maximize the growth and revenue potential of every customer conversation. More than 200 customers and 110,000 agents globally trust Acqueon to increase revenue outcomes, all while building trusted, loyal customer relationships. For more information, go to http://www.acqueon.com or follow us at http://www.linkedin.com/company/acqueon.

