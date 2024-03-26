Acqueon and Cresta Launch AI-Powered Revenue Generation and Recovery Solution

Understanding the right timing, channel, and message are essential to getting the most out of customer interactions. Acqueon and Cresta provide enterprises with AI technology that will unlock new ways to engage with consumers to dramatically improve revenue generation and revenue recovery results. Post this

"Customers are holding businesses to higher standards than ever before, and it's essential that we ensure that every customer touchpoint is productive and positive," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "The power of Cresta and Acqueon's solutions will unlock a new tier of AI-enabled customer engagement technology that helps businesses drive deeper connections with core customers, ultimately improving retention and driving revenue growth."

"Building on our previous solutions for agent guidance, Acqueon Guidance powered by Cresta ushers in a new era of customer engagement and delivers a holistic solution to transform how businesses approach customer interactions that drive revenue results," said Ashish Koul, CEO of Acqueon. "Understanding the right timing, channel, and message are essential to getting the most out of customer interactions. Acqueon and Cresta together can provide enterprises with AI technology that will unlock new ways to engage with consumers to dramatically improve the enterprise's revenue generation and revenue recovery results."

Acqueon Campaigns

With the advanced experience orchestration and customer engagement capabilities of Acqueon Campaigns, businesses can design AI-powered customer journeys and automate communication workflows to make the most of their human resources. The system optimizes when and how to engage customers using predictive analytics and AI, and keeps businesses in compliance with privacy and communication regulations.

Cresta Generative AI Platform

Once the customer is engaged, Cresta helps ensure that every interaction is excellent. Cresta's powerful real-time intelligence capabilities identifies the behaviors of top-performing sales and service representatives, and helps support and guide all representatives to ideal performance on every interaction – in real time. This helps maximize the effectiveness of every interaction and improve business performance and efficiency.

Powerful No Code Platform

A core tenet for both systems is the ability to quickly deploy and manage system operations through no-code tools. Through the partnership, the systems share data to enhance the effectiveness and the capabilities of both platforms – removing complexity for customers and providing fast time to value.

Synchronized, AI-Ready Data

With the joint solution, organizations can improve customer engagement, enhance personalization, and reduce the development burden on IT and analyst teams leveraging both platforms' no-code approach. Acqueon's Data Platform enables organizations to automatically aggregate real-time data to power smarter AI, which enables people to have more contextualized customer conversations. The Cresta solution leverages this data to equip contact center agents with the information to handle interactions more efficiently. Businesses also gain deeper analytics and reporting capabilities to action insights and track KPIs, such as customer satisfaction, revenue growth, and retention rates.

About Acqueon

Acqueon leads the way as the premier Generative AI-powered Revenue Execution Platform, specializing in outbound communications tailored to empower B2C enterprises in achieving their revenue generation goals and revenue recovery objectives. Covering a range of essential use cases including Collections, Internet Sales, Telephone Sales, Proactive Service, Reminders, Outage Notifications, and Appointment Management, Acqueon enables customers to elevate sales performance and enhance customer satisfaction. We achieve this by automating communication workflows, optimizing human resources, utilizing predictive analytics and AI for strategic customer engagement, ensuring compliance with privacy and communication regulations, and seamlessly integrating with existing communications infrastructure and record systems. With more than 110,000 agents and 200 global customers placing their trust in Acqueon, businesses experience increased revenue outcomes while fostering lasting, loyal customer relationships. For more details, visit www.acqueon.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/acqueon.

About Cresta

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Vivint, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

