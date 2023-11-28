Acqueon Announces Significant Enhancements to Leading Agent Workspace Solution

Built on AWS, Acqueon Workspace can be leveraged across contact center platforms—a crucial capability as enterprises move from on-prem contact centers to cloud contact centers. Post this

Acqueon continues to innovate in artificial intelligence tools to enhance sales, collections, and proactive service agent productivity. Our latest release of Acqueon Summarize leverages powerful Generative AI Large Language Model technology to provide accurate and concise post-call summaries of the important components of agent-customer calls, including reason for the call, next steps, objections, and outcomes. Acqueon Summarize reduces the need for manual notetaking during and after calls by agents, improves efficiency so they can respond more quickly to customers, and streamline supervisor reviews since call summaries are much quicker to digest than entire transcripts.

Agent Desktop Makes Cross-platform Migration Easy and Productive

From the beginning, Acqueon Workspace was designed with flexibility in mind. Acqueon Workspace provides a single interface to simplify sales, collections, and proactive service agents' working environments by unifying multiple CRM, CCaaS, and enterprise systems into a common primary agent application. Depending on the needs of the contact center, Acqueon Workspace can alternatively reside inside a CRM desktop or a CCaaS desktop, or can provide widgets and other components for a fully customized desktop. Built on AWS, Acqueon Workspace also can be leveraged across contact center platforms—a crucial capability as many enterprises continue their move from on-prem contact centers to cloud contact centers. Agents that are used to working in Acqueon Workspace will have no change or learning curve associated with a migration from one contact center platform or provider to another.

Multi-region Redundancy Support Recognizes a Critical Need for Enterprises

Recognizing the need for enterprise resilience and availability, Acqueon Workspace supports redundancy support across multiple AWS regions. Sales, collections, and proactive service agents that rely on Acqueon Workspace for inbound screen pops, call control, and CRM access require minimal disruption in the event of a regional outage. Acqueon's leading-edge capability replicates desktop configuration data across AWS US-East and US-West regions with full backups and configuration snapshots enabled. This architecture enables for minimal switchover time at a low cost.

"Acqueon continues to deliver for enterprises seeking to balance contact center migrations to the cloud with the need to innovate with AI. The capabilities in Acqueon Summarize, along with the cross platform compatibility and multi-region redundancy in Acqueon Workspace ensures that agents focused on revenue outcomes maximize their productivity with minimal disruption as enterprises take the journey to the cloud contact center," said Ashish Koul, CEO of Acqueon. "B2C enterprises focused on revenue generation and revenue recovery are seeing the advantages of our approach and will continue to benefit from Acqueon's leadership in this space."

About Acqueon

Acqueon is the customer engagement company specializing in outbound use cases for B2C enterprises with a mission to improve human engagement with consumers. Acqueon leverages a rich data platform to help our customers drive Revenue Generation and Revenue Recovery. To achieve these outcomes, Acqueon automates communication workflows to make the most of human resources, optimizes when and how to engage customers using predictive analytics and AI, ensures compliance with privacy and communication regulations, and integrates seamlessly with existing communications infrastructure and systems of record. More than 110,000 agents and 200 customers globally trust Acqueon to increase revenue outcomes, all while building trusted, loyal customer relationships. For more information, go to www.acqueon.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/acqueon.

Media Contact

Lisa McDermott, Acqueon, 1 6106563339, [email protected], www.acqueon.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Acqueon