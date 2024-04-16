Acqueon Teams Up with Zoom to Drive Revenue Generation and Recovery Through AI-Powered Outbound Communications

Zoom is a technology leader that is disrupting the contact center market, and the Acqueon Campaigns integration into Zoom Contact Center brings the ability to dramatically improve revenue generation and recovery to a growing share of the contact center market. Post this

Omnichannel campaigns play a pivotal role in driving higher revenue by enabling businesses to reach customers seamlessly through their supported channel of choice—voice, text, or email. Acqueon customers that leverage omnichannel campaigns consistently drive increases of 10–20% in right party contact rate, 15% or higher increases in sales conversion rates, and 20–80% improvement in lead response time. Achieving these results leads to millions of dollars in higher revenue or increased collections annually. Acqueon's integration with Zoom Contact Center empowers enterprises to leverage omnichannel strategies effectively, maximizing their revenue potential while fostering long-term customer loyalty.

"Leading enterprises recognize that nothing is more important today than building strong customer relationships that drive top-line revenue. Acqueon empowers B2C enterprises and healthcare providers to manage customer outreach at scale and with compliance across voice and digital channels," said Ashish Koul, CEO of Acqueon. "Zoom is a technology leader that is disrupting the contact center market, and the Acqueon Campaigns integration into Zoom Contact Center brings the ability to dramatically improve revenue generation and recovery to a growing share of the contact center market."

"We are excited to be working with Acqueon to deliver outbound communications to Zoom Contact Center customers," said Graeme Geddes, chief sales officer of Zoom. "As we continue to deliver a world-class customer experience to our customers, the Acqueon integration brings our customers new capabilities to address important revenue-generating outbound use cases."

About Acqueon

Acqueon leads the way as the premier Generative AI-powered Revenue Execution Platform, specializing in outbound communications tailored to empower B2C enterprises and healthcare providers in achieving their revenue generation goals and revenue recovery objectives. Covering a range of essential use cases including Collections, Internet Sales, Telephone Sales, Proactive Service, Reminders, Outage Notifications, and Appointment Management, Acqueon enables customers to elevate sales performance and enhance customer satisfaction. We achieve this by automating communication workflows, optimizing human resources, utilizing predictive analytics and AI for strategic customer engagement, ensuring compliance with privacy and communication regulations, and seamlessly integrating with existing communications infrastructure and record systems. With more than 110,000 agents and 200 global customers placing their trust in Acqueon, businesses experience increased revenue outcomes while fostering lasting, loyal customer relationships. For more details, visit www.acqueon.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/acqueon.

Ross Daniels, Acqueon, 1 6178038455, [email protected], acqueon.com

