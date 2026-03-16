Acquisition Lab Launches Unified ETA Platform and SearcherList Profile Builder

New platform provides acquisition entrepreneurs with an all-in-one support ecosystem and verified professional buyer identification.

ST. LOUIS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acquisition Lab, the premier accelerator and professional community for entrepreneurs acquiring small businesses, today announced the launch of a unified ecosystem designed to support and simplify the acquisition process. The company also introduced SearcherList, a professional buyer profile platform designed to help acquisition entrepreneurs better establish credibility in the deal marketplace.

The timing of the launch coincides with a growing opportunity in the small business economy. Entrepreneurship through acquisition (ETA) has grown in popularity as retiring Baby Boomer owners create a significant succession gap across small and medium-sized businesses, opening opportunities for experienced operators to acquire and grow established companies.

However, ETA is widely considered one of the most complex forms of entrepreneurship. Acquisition entrepreneurs must simultaneously source deals, secure financing, conduct diligence, negotiate terms, and prepare to operate a business after closing. Many searchers attempt to navigate this process independently by coordinating advisors, lenders, and service providers across a fragmented ecosystem. The process is extremely difficult and isolating without the right infrastructure in place.

Acquisition Lab was built to solve that problem.

A unified ecosystem for acquisition entrepreneurs

Over the last six months, the Lab has expanded its capabilities through the integration of additional platforms, capital programs, and operational services designed to support acquisition entrepreneurs beyond the initial search process.

As part of this evolution, Acquisition Lab merged with Shareholder Ventures to develop a complete ecosystem for aspiring entrepreneurs. The Lab now offers investor-backed search programs, acquisition capital, and post-acquisition operating support, the likes of which has never existed before.

"Buying a small business is both the best way for most people to make real money and also a concentrated risk," said Walker Deibel, founder of Acquisition Lab. "Our goal has always been to support serious acquisition entrepreneurs with the infrastructure they need."

Today, Acquisition Lab's unified ecosystem provides support across the entire ownership journey, including:

Community

A vetted network of acquisition entrepreneurs

Expert deal reviews, advisor guidance, and mentorship opportunities

Shared learning across active searches and acquisition

Capital

Pre-committed funding for qualified searchers

A dedicated entrepreneur-in-residence (EIR) program

Structured support for larger acquisitions

An exit pathway for operators who want to sell their business

Operational capabilities

Search assistance for acquisition entrepreneurs with full-time roles

Financial infrastructure and reporting support for new business owners

Recruiting support for post-acquisition teams

By bringing these capabilities under one roof, Acquisition Lab aims to reduce the friction that often prevents capable operators from successfully acquiring and running a small business.

SearcherList: a new buyer profile for acquisition entrepreneurs

Alongside the unified ecosystem, Acquisition Lab also launched SearcherList, a new platform designed to address the persistent credibility challenge in the ETA market.

Today, many buyers approach the market using static PDF buyer profiles that provide little verification of experience, capital backing, or acquisition criteria. This knowledge gap makes it difficult for serious buyers to distinguish themselves from unqualified inquiries.

SearcherList replaces those static documents with a dynamic professional buyer profile that can be shared privately with brokers, sellers, lenders, and other deal participants.

Profiles allow acquisition entrepreneurs to clearly communicate:

Their professional background and operating experience

Acquisition criteria and target industries

Verified capital sources and funding strategies

Their buyer thesis and value proposition

"SearcherList gives acquisition entrepreneurs a professional identity that they can share with brokers and sellers," said Jordan Fliegel, CEO of Acquisition Lab. "Instead of sending outdated PDFs, buyers can present a dynamic profile that clearly communicates who they are, what they're looking for, and how they're funded."

The company believes that tools like SearcherList will help to smooth the early stages of the acquisition process by enhancing credibility and improving communication between buyers and deal intermediaries. With that goal in mind, SearcherList profiles are free to all aspiring acquisition entrepreneurs. Membership in Acquisition Lab is not required to create and use a SearcherList profile, but Lab members will receive a professional review of their profile.

With the launch of its unified ecosystem and SearcherList profiles, Acquisition Lab is solidly positioned to support the growing number of professionals pursuing ownership through acquisition.

About Acquisition Lab

Founded in 2019 by Walker Deibel, author of Buy Then Build, Acquisition Lab was originally created to provide a structured, operator-focused path for professionals pursuing ownership through acquisition. Since its launch, the Lab has grown into one of the larger communities in the ETA space, with more than 1,200 members who have collectively completed over 400 acquisitions totalling more than $1 billion in transaction value.

Media Contact

Tim Ericson, Acquisition Lab, 1 6177017846, [email protected], acquisitionlab.com

SOURCE Acquisition Lab