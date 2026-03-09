Acroname Announces USB-C-Switch Pro with Extended Power Range for USB4® and Thunderbolt™ Test and Validation

"USB-C-Switch Pro is built to validate USB-C products that push beyond the limits of today's traditional test equipment," said Matt Krugman, General Manager and CTO at Acroname. Post this

As demands for concurrent data, video, and power continue to increase, USB4® and Thunderbolt™ test environments have grown more complex and difficult to manage.

USB-C-Switch Pro improves scalability and efficiency by enabling software-controlled routing of 40Gbps USB-C connections to eliminate manual cable reconnections. Engineers can automate switching to enable better validation, interoperability and regression testing required for compliance.

Compliance is increasingly important as regulators, including the European Union, mandate broader adoption of the USB-C Power Delivery standard to simplify charging ecosystems, reduce electronic waste and accelerate innovation.

With the adoption of USB-C to meet the higher power and data intensive requirements of new product categories, including e-bikes, home appliances and power tools, test environments must evolve. USB-C-Switch Pro supports Extended Power Range (EPR) up to 240 watts, providing transparent power pass-through along with measurement and clear insight into Power Delivery behavior.

"USB-C-Switch Pro is built to validate USB-C products that push beyond the limits of today's traditional test equipment," said Matt Krugman, General Manager and CTO at Acroname. "As USB-C expands to support higher speeds and higher power across more product categories, engineers need flexible test infrastructure that delivers results without compromise."

USB-C-Switch Pro integrates with test automation platforms through industry-standard APIs, enabling software-defined control of USB-C connectivity, Power Delivery and test sequencing.

About Acroname

Acroname, a Valens Semiconductor company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, provides advanced embedded control, automation, and USB connectivity solutions. Founded in 1994, Acroname develops engineering-driven hardware and software tools that enable the design, deployment, and management of complex USB-based systems across test and measurement, information technology, and professional audio-video applications. Acroname's solutions help organizations simplify deployment, improve operational visibility, and scale managed systems with precise software control. For more information, visit www.acroname.com.

