Acroname Introduces USBExt3c, the Industry's First Managed USB-C Extender for Collaboration Spaces

"USBExt3c brings the visibility and control teams need to create dependable meeting experiences while cutting down on the challenges that can occur in USB-based setups." Post this

"Reliable connectivity starts with an infrastructure that is easy to set up and manage," said Matt Krugman, General Manager and CTO at Acroname. "USBExt3c brings the visibility and control teams need to create dependable meeting experiences while cutting down on the challenges that can occur in USB-based setups."

"USBExt3c demonstrates how Valens' HDBaseT-USB3 extension technology enables scalable collaboration environments," said Gili Friedman, SVP, Head of Cross-Industry Business at Valens Semiconductor. "Together with Acroname, we're helping integrators simplify deployments while delivering reliable USB 3.2 connectivity across a broad range of collaboration applications."

As organizations standardize on USB-based conference systems, complexity and operational overhead continue to increase. Built on Acroname's AnyPort™ intelligent USB-C technology, USBExt3c allows each port—and the extender itself—to dynamically assume host or device roles. This capability enables true BYOM workflows without fixed room configurations or dedicated host devices, simplifying system architecture and supporting deployments at scale across both managed and unmanaged environments.

USBExt3c delivers up to 60 watts of USB-C power to remote peripherals such as laptops, cameras, speakers, and microphones. The USBExt3c can accelerate deployment timelines and reduce material, labor, and maintenance costs by eliminating the need for electricians, conduit, and permitting.

Powered by Acroname's BrainStem® platform, USBExt3c integrates with IT dashboards and control systems through industry standard APIs to support remote monitoring and management. This operational insight helps teams better understand system status, diagnose connectivity conditions, address configuration issues, and improve overall system uptime.

Leveraging Valens Semiconductor's VS6320 USB extension technology, USBExt3c is designed to be deployed as a standalone extender or offered as an OEM accessory alongside VS6320-based cameras, switches, and other USB peripherals used in extended USB applications.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Acroname

Acroname, a Valens Semiconductor company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, provides advanced embedded control, automation, and USB connectivity solutions. Founded in 1994, Acroname develops engineering-driven hardware and software tools that enable the design, deployment, and management of complex USB-based systems across test and measurement, information technology, and professional audio-video applications. Acroname's solutions help organizations simplify deployment, improve operational visibility, and scale managed systems with precise software control. For more information, visit www.acroname.com.

Media Contact

Sales, Acroname, 1 720 564 0373, [email protected], www.acroname.com

SOURCE Acroname