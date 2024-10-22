Acrónimo Spirits Launches World's First Gin Finished with Sotol

"We want Sotol to do for Chihuahua what Mezcal did for Oaxaca and think a key driver for that will be innovation." Post this

Juniper berries from the rugged Sierra Tarahumara mountainous region near Chihuahua join other locally sourced botanicals in making Acrónimo Gin, including cardamom, anise, white pepper, black pepper, red pepper, lavender, lemon, lime and grapefruit peel. Each botanical was carefully selected to complement and accentuate the earthy sweetness and herbal overtones of the Sotol finish.

To produce Acrónimo Gin, neutral grain spirit is infused with the hand-selected botanicals through maceration, steeping for 14 days. The infused liquid is then directly distilled in a traditional copper Sotol pot still handcrafted by a local Chihuahuan artist. A very precise cut of the heart of the distillate is selected to assure the perfect balance, which is then finished with the Dasylirion Sotol, creating a flavorful, one-of-a-kind spirit.

At 84 proof, the gin opens with vibrant citrus notes, harmoniously intertwined with the warm spice of cardamom. This is followed by a subtle smokiness, adding an intriguing layer of depth.

"Earlier this year, we introduced Acrónimo Sotol Blanco and are excited to follow in quick succession with the rollout of the world's first gin finished with Sotol," said Alessandra Camino Creel. "We want Sotol to do for Chihuahua what Mezcal did for Oaxaca and think a key driver for that will be innovation. While it could be viewed as a bit audacious to finish a fine gin with Sotol, we see it as an intriguing way to expand Sotol's global reach."

Legendary in Mexico, the Creel family legacy begins with Reuben Creel, who served as Mexico's U.S. Consul during the time of Abraham Lincoln. Great, great grandfather Enrique Creel is a man steeped in the annals of Chihuahua's rich state history. As Governor, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Ambassador, his outsized impact still echoes in the town of Creel named as an homage to his extraordinary role in the construction of the Chihuahua-Pacific railroad. This rich history passes through Alessandra and Jose Luis, as they forge their own paths with Acrónimo Spirits.

Designed to appeal to a more youthful and diverse consumer, Acrónimo Gin takes traditional gin cocktails to the next level with its cardamom–forward taste profile. As a gin finished with Sotol, it pairs beautifully with a simple tonic or in more elevated drinks, like the signature Paloma Querida, which calls for grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, agave syrup and a citrus garnish. It's also versatile enough to bring a fresh take on an Espresso Martini or any cocktail calling for tropical fruits – particularly bananas or melons.

With an SRP of $54.99 for a 700ml, Acrónimo Gin is available at fine retailers in Florida and California, distributed by Park Street, as well as online at www.Acrónimo.com.

