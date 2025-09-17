Acropolis Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Bitcoin Treasury Solutions

New COO Owen Grove, formerly of Unchained Capital, and Head of Product Matthew Ball join Acropolis to help businesses adopt bitcoin as a treasury tool alongside traditional assets.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acropolis announces the appointment of Owen Grove as Chief Operating Officer and Matthew Ball as Head of Product. These key additions reinforce Acropolis' mission to help companies of all sizes securely adopt and manage bitcoin as a treasury asset to offset the challenges caused by monetary debasement.

Businesses are being squeezed by inflation and volatility. That pressure shows up in margin compression and degraded services — companies are forced to do more with less. For those looking to add bitcoin, the barriers are high: custody is fragile, onboarding is slow, and treasury-grade controls like multi-user permissions or view-only access don't exist. Acropolis closes those gaps with fault-tolerant Multi-Institution Custody — eliminating single counterparty risk and giving companies enterprise-grade control. With that foundation in place, new tools open up: overcollateralized loans for liquidity and stablecoins for cross-border payments.

Acropolis is making strategic investments in talent to bolster execution of this vision. Owen Grove brings over 15 years of experience driving strategic growth, operational excellence, and transformative change across large corporations and high-growth startups. Notably, he served as Head of Project Management at Unchained Capital, Inc., where he launched pioneering bitcoin financial products including the Bitcoin IRA and a registered investment advisory. Additionally, he helped Unchained harden its operational processes and earn its SOC 1 and SOC 2 certifications, further cementing its clients' trust.

In his new role, Grove will lead Acropolis' operational strategy, partnering closely with the executive team to accelerate growth, optimize performance, and solidify the company's leadership position at the forefront of the bitcoin treasury revolution.

"Bitcoin is reshaping how businesses interact with capital, and we want to reshape how businesses interact with bitcoin," said Grove, Chief Operating Officer at Acropolis. "I'm excited to help Acropolis operationalize its vision of bitcoin-native financial services built on Multi-Institution Custody."

Matthew Ball brings deep experience at the intersection of design and finance. At GE Aerospace, he led digital product systems and a historic rebrand. He also served as Creative Director at The Bitcoin Layer, where he drove social media growth, created brand assets, and established a unique visual identity.

In his new role as Head of Product at Acropolis, Ball will lead design and product strategy for its bitcoin-native financial products and services.

"Multi-Institution Custody breathes new life into the bitcoin custody sphere," said Ball. "Acropolis is uniquely positioned with a revolutionary treasury platform that will transform how businesses use bitcoin."

Acropolis provides the most secure custody in the market through Multi-Institution Custody, eliminating single counterparty risk and operational burden for companies adopting bitcoin. Grove and Ball join to accelerate delivery of new financial services for corporate treasuries, including bitcoin-backed loans with collateral secured via MIC, high-yield dollar lending, stablecoins for cross-border payments, bitcoin-based employee incentives, and other product innovations rolling out in the months ahead.

About Acropolis

Acropolis is the premier bitcoin-native treasury platform designed for businesses. Through Multi-Institution Custody, advanced risk controls, and practical treasury products, Acropolis empowers organizations to begin integrating bitcoin as a strategic asset — whether as a hedge against inflation, a source of liquidity, or a tool for global payments. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Acropolis is building toward the financial foundation of the bitcoin-denominated economy, while helping companies take the first steps safely and securely today.

www.acropolistreasury.com/

