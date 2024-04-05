Acryno To Blends AI and Luxury Concierge Services to Reimagine Healthcare

Those who are chronically ill already face a multitude of daily challenges. I created the platform to help people get the best possible care. Post this

The platform aims to revolutionize the continuum of care by matching patients with highly skilled providers. Whether patients seek a first or second opinion on their conditions, the platform gives them unprecedented access to a pool of specialists willing to listen, help, and support them on their journeys. In addition to matching patients, the application provides direct access to nurses who can answer questions and coordinate care.

"Those who are chronically ill already face a multitude of daily challenges. I created the platform to help people get the best possible care," said Gaurav Abichandani, Founder of Acryno To.

Recent advancements in AI and interoperability have made it possible to change medical care. Acryno To hopes to be at the forefront of that wave and connect medical professionals along on its journey.

To learn more about Acryno To, visit acrynoto.com or follow them on Instagram.

Media Contact

Oles Delos Santos, Acryno To, 63 9175546075, [email protected], https://acrynoto.com/

SOURCE Acryno To