ACSI awarded a $25M translation and interpretation services contract at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andean Consulting Solutions International LLC (ACSI) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded the company a single-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The National and International Foreign Language Translation, Interpretation and Transcription Services (Written and Oral) IDIQ has a five-year performance period (including options) and a ceiling of $25 million.

This contract allows the agency to request language access services to produce internal and external communications for FDA investigations and international inspections, educational campaigns, audio and video materials, multimedia and graphic content, or any related services in any foreign language. Task orders under this contract will allow FDA centers and offices to provide language services to meet the needs of consumers, patients, news media, stakeholders, FDA investigators, and inspectors, enhancing the timeliness, quality, and consistency of FDA multilingual communications.

"We are honored to have been selected to support the FDA's critical mission of protecting and advancing public health," said AndrIs Echeverri, ACSI's Chief Executive Officer. "ACSI is excited to build on our long history of supporting public health, with experience in community health clinics, working with Washington DC on COVID-19 communications, and supporting managed care organizations as they expand telemedicine offerings. Having the FDA as a client expands our reach to make a difference in the health and well-being of people worldwide."

About ACSI: ACSI supports public and private enterprises to evaluate and improve language access services and policies. ACSI aims to help customers simplify language access deployment, increase community equity, and improve stakeholder engagement. Pioneers of the Language Access Maturity Model®, ACSI provides consulting services to align multilingual capabilities with an organization's mission.

