ACT Announces Strategic Partnership with MasteryPrep to Unveil New, Reimagined Test Prep Platform for Schools and Districts

Built on a commitment to providing innovation and personalized support at an affordable price point for schools and districts, the collaboration includes debuting a new and improved, industry-leading platform for ACT preparation. Post this

ACT Online Prep, Powered by MasteryPrep, is an affordable, premium option for schools and districts to provide a range of standards-aligned tools and resources, including diagnostic and full-length practice tests and detailed reports with skills metrics, student performance insights, and data-driven recommendations.

Features of ACT Online Prep, Powered by MasteryPrep, include:

Updated for the Enhanced ACT Test: Students experience practice and prep fully aligned to the enhanced ACT — including shorter reading passages, more time per question, and rebalanced reporting categories — ensuring targeted readiness for the most current exam format.

Alignment to Standards: Courses, videos, reporting, and personalized learning paths align to the ACT College and Career Readiness Standards, as well as several state standards.

40 Hours of Online Course Material: Interactive microvideos and contextual learning paths simulate a conversation rather than a lecture and enables students to improve their mastery of critical skills.

Daily Bell Ringers: Five-minute classroom warm-up exercises that reinforce the essential skills measured on the ACT test. Students bolster their college readiness skills and engage with targeted practice to prepare for test day. A scaffolded learning approach builds student confidence and competence. Each subject includes easy-to-follow explanations for every question, and teachers can share questions on their screen of choice.

New Platform Reporting Tools: The newly reimagined reporting tools in the MasteryPrep platform make tracking student progress easier, more intuitive, and more powerful than ever. Learn more about the enhanced reporting capabilities on MasteryPrep's website.

As a leader in the test prep market, MasteryPrep already works with over 2,500 schools and school districts to provide meaningful, measurable academic support that can help improve student performance on standardized assessments without teaching to the test.

"MasteryPrep shares the ACT mission and commitment to empowering students and educators," said MasteryPrep CEO Craig Gehring. "MasteryPrep's comprehensive test prep solutions and expanded capabilities in this new platform will allow us to accelerate our mission and boost student achievement."

Since the 2021-22 school year, MasteryPrep has served as an official licensee of ACT and has included official test questions in its products and solutions. To learn more about the strategic partnership, please visit: https://www.act.org/content/act/en/products-and-services/act-online-prep-schools.html.

For more information about MasteryPrep, visit https://www.masteryprep.com/partnerships/act-online-prep-partnership.

About ACT

ACT is transforming college and career readiness pathways so that everyone can discover and fulfill their potential. Grounded in more than 65 years of research, ACT's learning resources, assessments, research, and work-ready credentials are trusted by students, job seekers, educators, schools, government agencies, and employers in the U.S. and around the world to help people achieve their education and career goals at every stage of life. Visit us at https://www.act.org.

About MasteryPrep

MasteryPrep provides districts and schools of all sizes with a suite of test-prep programs and services that help improve student achievement on the SAT®, ACT®, TSIA2, EOC exams, and ACT WorkKeys® Assessments. Its end-to-end programs and services, which can be implemented throughout the school year in alignment with state standards, include official ACT test questions and enable educators to level the playing field in standardized testing. Visit us at https://www.masteryprep.com

Media Contact

Jordan Friedman, MasteryPrep, 1 516-849-9379, [email protected]

SOURCE MasteryPrep