ACT Dental and Smile Source Join Forces to Advance the Future of Independent Dentistry

"As a private practice owner for nearly 20 years, it's a privilege to be named the next CEO of Smile Source. I'm passionate about private practice and allowing it to thrive for decades to come." - Dr. Barrett Straub, CEO of Smile Source Post this

Together, ACT Dental and Smile Source are building a powerful, culture-led community that blends world-class education and coaching with expansive peer networks and unmatched operational resources. With this merger, private practitioners and their teams will gain access to more tools, support, and growth opportunities without disrupting the services or relationships they count on.

"By joining forces, we're combining expertise, resources, and communities to better serve our mission," said Dr. Jeff Osborne, Chief Dental Officer of Smile Source. "Together Smile Source and ACT Dental form a powerful alliance, uniquely positioned to help our members not just survive, but thrive."

This merger also underscores both organizations' deep investment in people-first leadership and collaborative innovation. By integrating ACT Dental's proven systems and coaching methodology with Smile Source's national network and buying power, the combined organization is uniquely equipped to champion clinical autonomy and business sustainability in a shifting dental landscape.

As this partnership begins, ACT Dental and Smile Source remain committed to their members, teams, and the broader dental community. Services, coaching plans, and membership benefits will continue uninterrupted but exciting enhancements are on the horizon. This merger marks the beginning of a new chapter - one built on shared purpose, expanded capabilities, and an unshakable belief in the future of independent dentistry.

