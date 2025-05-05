ACT Dental and Smile Source Join Forces to Advance the Future of Independent Dentistry

No changes to client experience, but expanded resources and opportunities ahead.
MILWAUKEE , May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ACT Dental, a leader in coaching and education for private dental practices, is proud to announce its merger with Smile Source, the nation's premier private practice dental network. This merger brings together two purpose-driven organizations with one unifying mission: to preserve, protect, and elevate independent dentistry.
"As a private practice owner for nearly 20 years, it's a privilege to be named the next CEO of Smile Source. I'm passionate about private practice and allowing it to thrive for decades to come." said Dr. Barrett Straub, Smile Source's new Chief Executive Officer. "Together, Smile Source and ACT Dental are creating the kind of community that empowers dentists to lead smarter, healthier, more independent practices." Kirk Behrendt, Founder & Visionary of ACT Dental, added.
Together, ACT Dental and Smile Source are building a powerful, culture-led community that blends world-class education and coaching with expansive peer networks and unmatched operational resources. With this merger, private practitioners and their teams will gain access to more tools, support, and growth opportunities without disrupting the services or relationships they count on.
"By joining forces, we're combining expertise, resources, and communities to better serve our mission," said Dr. Jeff Osborne, Chief Dental Officer of Smile Source. "Together Smile Source and ACT Dental form a powerful alliance, uniquely positioned to help our members not just survive, but thrive."
This merger also underscores both organizations' deep investment in people-first leadership and collaborative innovation. By integrating ACT Dental's proven systems and coaching methodology with Smile Source's national network and buying power, the combined organization is uniquely equipped to champion clinical autonomy and business sustainability in a shifting dental landscape.
As this partnership begins, ACT Dental and Smile Source remain committed to their members, teams, and the broader dental community. Services, coaching plans, and membership benefits will continue uninterrupted but exciting enhancements are on the horizon. This merger marks the beginning of a new chapter - one built on shared purpose, expanded capabilities, and an unshakable belief in the future of independent dentistry.
Media Contact
Lauren Thurman, ACT Dental, 1 8136956745, [email protected], actdental.com
Kathlene Denhard, Smile Source, [email protected], smilesource.com
SOURCE ACT Dental
