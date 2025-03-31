Actable Unveils the Intelligence Factory: A Breakthrough in Customer Intelligence for Measurable Business Outcomes

Matt Greitzer, Co-Founder and CEO. "By embedding predictive intelligence and on-demand insights directly into a company's Google Cloud account, brands maintain full control over their data with easy integration into marketing channels and business intelligence." Post this

Revolutionizing Data Activation with the Intelligence Factory.

The Intelligence Factory is designed to solve a critical challenge in modern marketing—extracting actionable insights from vast amounts of customer data. Actable's approach focuses on:

Collecting the Right Data: Moving beyond generic data points to identify and structure information that directly influences business outcomes.

Organizing & Enriching Data: Leveraging cloud data engineering to create structured, predictive attributes such as purchase propensity, churn risk, and product recommendations.

Applying AI towards Actionable Analytics: Applying AI tooling to identify trends and patterns that drive targeted marketing and customer engagement.

Activating Data for Business Impact: Providing a clear roadmap for brands to execute personalized, data-driven marketing campaigns that enhance customer experience and increase ROI.

"The Intelligence Factory takes raw data inputs—browsing behavior, app interactions, engagement history—and turns them into great data that are ready for enterprise-scale activation," said Matt Greitzer, Co-Founder and CEO. "By embedding predictive intelligence and on-demand insights directly into a company's Google Cloud account, brands maintain full control over their data with easy integration into marketing channels and business intelligence."

A Faster, More Cost-Effective Approach to Customer Intelligence

Unlike traditional custom-built IT solutions that require months or even years to deploy, Actable's Intelligence Factory can be implemented in a matter of weeks. This rapid time to value is made possible through a suite of pre-built accelerators that streamline data collection, enrichment, and AI-powered analysis, enabling businesses to quickly execute high-impact use cases.

"With the increase in variety of data collected, and corresponding data quality challenges, brands struggle to extract meaningful insights from their customer data," said Craig Schinn, Co-Founder and COO "The Intelligence Factory eliminates this friction, providing a structured approach that transforms raw data into a business asset that drives measurable results."

Delivering Measurable Business Impact

By deploying the Intelligence Factory, brands can achieve:

Higher ROI – Precision targeting of high-value customers with personalized offers maximizes marketing efficiency.

Improved Customer Retention – Predictive models identify at-risk customers, enabling proactive retention strategies.

Enhanced Customer Experience – AI-driven insights allow brands to deliver more relevant and personalized interactions.

Faster Time to Value – Pre-built accelerators enable deployment in weeks, not quarters.

About Actable

Actable is an AI-enabled service with a core focus on transforming customer data into value. With their proprietary Intelligence Factory, Actable helps organizations turn customer data data into actionable analytics and measurable business results. In a phrase: It's our job to help our customers understand their customers because we believe that access to better customer data leads to better customer experience, better enterprise responsiveness, and greater enterprise value. For more information, visit actable.com, read our client stories at actable.com/category/client-stories, or follow @actable on LinkedIn.

