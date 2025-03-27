ACTEC Elects New Foundation Board Members to The ACTEC Foundation

The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) Foundation today announced the 2025–2026 Foundation Officers and the four new Directors elected to The Foundation's Board on Saturday, March 22, during the ACTEC 2025 Annual Meeting in La Quinta, California.
WASHINGTON, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) Foundation today announced the 2025–2026 Foundation Officers and the four new Directors elected to The Foundation's Board on Saturday, March 22, during the ACTEC 2025 Annual Meeting in La Quinta, California.
The following were elected as Officers for a one-year term ending in 2026: Lora G. Davis, Vice President, T. Randolph Harris, Treasurer, and Kendis Key Muscheid, Secretary.
The following were elected as Directors for an initial three-year term ending in 2028: Farhad Aghdami, Joshua E. Husband, Michaelle D. Rafferty, and Akane R. Suzuki.
In addition, the following were elected as Directors for a second three-year term ending in 2028: Brad Bedingfield, Chasity Grice, Robert K. Kirkland, and Jeanne L. Newlon.
S. Gray Edmondson was elected as Director with the term ending in 2026 to complete the remaining term of a Director who resigned.
About The ACTEC Foundation: The ACTEC Foundation is the philanthropic arm of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC). The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that offers education to families and professionals and supports students interested in the trust and estate area of the law. Through continued financial support, The ACTEC Foundation offers professional development, scholarships, and education for a number of important efforts, including legal education, educational support, public initiatives, legal publications, and the student editorial board.
Media Contact
Rebecca Vandall, American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, 2024658270, [email protected], www.actecfoundation.org
SOURCE American College of Trust and Estate Counsel
Share this article