ACTEC Elects New Foundation Board Members to The ACTEC Foundation

ACTEC Foundation President John T. Rogers, Jr.

The following were elected as Directors for an initial three-year term ending in 2028: Farhad Aghdami, Joshua E. Husband, Michaelle D. Rafferty, and Akane R. Suzuki.

In addition, the following were elected as Directors for a second three-year term ending in 2028: Brad Bedingfield, Chasity Grice, Robert K. Kirkland, and Jeanne L. Newlon.

S. Gray Edmondson was elected as Director with the term ending in 2026 to complete the remaining term of a Director who resigned.

About The ACTEC Foundation: The ACTEC Foundation is the philanthropic arm of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC). The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that offers education to families and professionals and supports students interested in the trust and estate area of the law. Through continued financial support, The ACTEC Foundation offers professional development, scholarships, and education for a number of important efforts, including legal education, educational support, public initiatives, legal publications, and the student editorial board.

