Acterys Adds New AI-Driven Business Planning Features in Latest Release

This innovation is not just an evolution; it's a revolution, crafted at the intersection of the latest AI breakthroughs, and Microsoft Excel and Power BI technology. Post this

New features in this release include:

The Smart XL Visual for Power BI seamlessly integrates Excel's full functionality into Power BI, allowing users to work within the familiar Excel interface directly in Power BI. This integration enables real-time data updates and advanced analytics without switching platforms.

The Acterys Booster Engine uses AI algorithms to enhance parallel processing capabilities and API writeback performance, allowing users to execute complex computations and data transformations up to five times faster, delivering quicker insights for business planning and analytics processes at scale.

Acterys' new AI capabilities augment planning operations with artificial intelligence and machine learning through deep integration of Microsoft Copilot and Acterys AI engine, which is capable of dramatically speeding up your data prep, quality, and analysis processes.

Acterys 24.1 also provides enhanced security features, including Microsoft Entra ID automation, SOC2 Type 1 and 2 compliance, multi-factor authentication, plus business-continuity and disaster-recovery plans. These measures provide a secure and resilient environment for all business planning needs.

To learn more about Acterys, including Acterys 24.1, visit https://acterys.com/.

About Acterys

Acterys is a global provider of corporate performance management solutions. With the groundbreaking xP&A Suite, Acterys is reshaping the way businesses approach planning, forecasting and operational analysis. Companies across sectors rely on the Acterys platform to make strategic decisions and ensure the long-term viability of their enterprises. For more information about Acterys and its CPM software, please visit https://acterys.com.

Media Contact

Mike Zack, Acterys, 1 1 775-871-1988, [email protected], Acterys.com

SOURCE Acterys