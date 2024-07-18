Action-Packed Christian Fiction Takes Readers on a Relatable Journey of Navigating Fears

God. I love writing, mostly poems and short stories. But my heart mostly wants to get the Word of God into the hands of all people in a fun way that can speak to them directly. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Proctor said, "God. I love writing, mostly poems and short stories. But my heart mostly wants to get the Word of God into the hands of all people in a fun way that can speak to them directly."

Lori A. Proctor has been married to her husband for 16 years and together they share a blended family and three dogs. She loves to write short stories, letters, lessons and poems, in addition to enjoying family game nights. Proctor spends much of her time reading and putting lessons together for her women's Bible study class. She enjoys mentoring new Christian women through a program at her church called MILC (Making Individuals Like Christ). Proctor says that she lives a pretty simple life and loves it. The words "There is a Reason" are very special to her heart and she thanks God for His blessings.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. There is a Reason: Amanda's Journey, Half Way Home is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

