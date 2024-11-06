Action-Packed First Book in a Young Adult Fictional Series Sets the Stage With Fascinating Drone Racing Adventures

"A dream I had once. I told the dream to my wife and she said it sounded like a movie, so I started writing. I want the reader to be caught in a whirlwind of emotion and passion for the characters of the story." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Scruggs said, "A dream I had once. I told the dream to my wife and she said it sounded like a movie, so I started writing. I want the reader to be caught in a whirlwind of emotion and passion for the characters of the story."

Jerome Scruggs is retired, living in the beautiful North Georgia mountain town of Blairsville. He is married with 4 children and 9 grandchildren. He is passionate about teen suicide and hopes to be able to do more to help one day. In addition to writing books, Scruggs enjoys art, painting, fishing, camping, walking trails, riding his motorcycle, nature and occasionally cooking.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Yaz Chronicles: Book One is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Jerome Scruggs, Salem Author Services, (706) 889-2185, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press