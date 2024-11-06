Action-Packed First Book in a Young Adult Fictional Series Sets the Stage With Fascinating Drone Racing Adventures

Xulon Press presents the first thrilling book in The Yaz Chronicles fictional series to be enjoyed by teens and parents.
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jerome Scruggs treats readers to the first book in his riveting young adult fictional series in The Yaz Chronicles: Book One ($17.99, paperback, 9781662894893; $7.99, e-book, 9781662894909).
Scruggs takes young adult readers on a dangerous adventure filled with many intriguing twists and turns plus emotions of laughter, sadness and awe. Set far in the future, all of what's left of civilization lives within a huge mountain. Everything in that world revolves around the dangerous sport of piloted drone racing, a sport that drives the economy. The main character's father who was a pilot died in a crash. Was it an accident or murder because he found something the government wanted to keep secret? The teen wants to follow in his Dad's footsteps to find out the truth. With the help of his mother, a ranger and a love that can't be denied, the teen is determined to expose the powers that be. Will his mission be successful or will it cost him his life?
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Scruggs said, "A dream I had once. I told the dream to my wife and she said it sounded like a movie, so I started writing. I want the reader to be caught in a whirlwind of emotion and passion for the characters of the story."
Jerome Scruggs is retired, living in the beautiful North Georgia mountain town of Blairsville. He is married with 4 children and 9 grandchildren. He is passionate about teen suicide and hopes to be able to do more to help one day. In addition to writing books, Scruggs enjoys art, painting, fishing, camping, walking trails, riding his motorcycle, nature and occasionally cooking.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Yaz Chronicles: Book One is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Jerome Scruggs, Salem Author Services, (706) 889-2185, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article