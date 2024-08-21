Action-Packed Science Fiction: Will the Source of a Deadly Virus be Found in Time to Stop it Before Everyone is Infected and Killed?

...As a result, I responded by writing a short story that broke every storytelling, spelling and grammatical rule that I could think of in such a way that the story would fall apart if it wasn't written the way that I wrote it. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Brengman said, "First, when writing a short story for a university short story writing class, I received criticism that my story didn't follow the 'rules of storytelling.' As a result, I responded by writing a short story that broke every storytelling, spelling and grammatical rule that I could think of in such a way that the story would fall apart if it wasn't written the way that I wrote it. My instructor at the time said, 'I've been teaching for 20 years, and I have never seen a story written this way.' This story was not only the premise of my novel but is incorporated as 'Attachment 11.2b' in my book. Secondly, someone asked me to explain what the danger was of augmenting one's self with a chip in the right hand or forehead without referring to the Bible and the fear of the Word of God. My response was that computers can be hacked, have glitches and need updating. That one cannot be sure of any interaction or feeling if a computer is tied to the nervous system."

Mathew L. Brengman was born in California and currently resides in Arizona.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in radio, television and film from the California State University in Fullerton. Brengman's journey has been rich with diverse artistic endeavors. In Los Angeles, he honed his film-making skills, writing, directing, acting in, producing and editing both short and feature-length films. Some of his work includes films like Rules of the Trade and To Sleep and Dream, as well as short stories such as The Perfection of Time and Passing By. Brengman's theatrical talents have graced stages in Southern California and Europe, showcasing his dynamic range as a performer. Currently, he works to enhance AI, underscoring his passion for exploring cutting-edge technologies. Brengman's assortment of experiences enriches his storytelling, imbuing his novels with a unique blend of cinematic flair and deep narrative insight. Whether by picture or page, he continues to enrapture audiences. Brengman enjoys meditation, keeping in shape, reading, studying coding and collecting shot glasses from new places.

Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. The Mayhem Virus is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Mathew L. Brengman, Salem Author Services, (480) 455-9563, [email protected]

SOURCE Liberty Hill Publishing