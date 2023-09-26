Action Title Research Taps Title Industry Veteran Jack Sudol

"Jack brings deep and wide industry experience and an understanding of the title industry's myriad products and processes." Tweet this

"We're very pleased to have Jack join our team," said Chris Blum, CEO and founder of Action. "Jack brings deep and wide title industry experience and an understanding of the industry's myriad products and processes, ranging from the title insurance company to the agency to the ultimate consumer. He has a reputation for delivering exceptional value to his clients and has maintained many lasting relationships. Jack will be teaming closely with our sales team throughout the Northeast and is key to our go-to-market execution. His service and dedication to industry causes such as the NJLTA speaks to his commitment to growing knowledge and expertise in our industry", concluded Blum.

"I'm honored to join Action's sales and business development team," said Jack Sudol. "Action's reputation is strong, and the company has positioned itself well for future growth in services and technology. I see ATR as a place where I can add tremendous value and continue to grow. I look forward to working with Chris, Scott O'Neill, and the entire sales and executive team", concluded Sudol.

About Action Title Research

Action Title Research provides a proven, technology-driven process for title research and public records analysis. Our innovative systems and processes ensure consistent quality and fast delivery. The solution can be tailored to fit agency, underwriter, and attorney workflows.

