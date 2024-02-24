Actiontec and EdgeQ Unveils Commercial Release of ASC-508: Revolutionizing Network Flexibility, Performance, and Future-Proofing 4G & 5G Small Cell

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Actiontec, a leading innovator from Silicon Valley, CA, in wired and wireless access solutions for over 30 years, today announced the commercial availability of its groundbreaking cutting-edge technology ASC-508 small cell, based on EdgeQ's programmable "Base Station-on-a-Chip." This revolutionary architecture marks a significant leap forward in network flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, empowering operators to seamlessly transition and co-exist between 4G and 5G, technologies. "Deploy Now and SW Upgrade as needed".

Unmatched Flexibility and Scalability:

Programmable & Modular: The ASC-508 boasts a programmable and modular architecture, allowing operators to adapt easily the platform to their band support, specific use cases, and evolving network requirements. Support for various O-RAN compliant Split options, including All-in-One Split 0, Split 2, and Split 6, ensures future-proof adaptability.

Multi-Technology Mastery: Seamlessly transitions and co-exist between 4G, 5G, and even WiFi thanks to the ASC-508's inherent ability to handle diverse technologies and market spectrum requirements. This agility optimizes spectrum utilization and delivers the best possible coverage for any scenario.

Plug-and-Play Efficiency:

Cost-Effective CAPEX: Actiontec's focus on price/performance optimization ensures operators can deploy the ASC-508 cost-effectively, maximizing network efficiency without breaking the budget.

Easy Deployment: Plug-and-Play installation simplifies deployment, reducing installation time and operational costs.

Conquering Coverage Challenges:

Spectrum Efficiency: The ASC-508 excels at optimizing spectrum utilization, making it ideal for addressing challenging indoor coverage scenarios where signal penetration is difficult.

Proven Expertise, Unmatched Innovation:

Over 30 Years of Experience: Backed by 30+ years of experience in wired and wireless access solutions and a strong track record of collaboration with major operators worldwide, Actiontec delivers reliable and trusted networking solutions.

Silicon Valley Innovation: The ASC-508 is built on the cutting-edge EdgeQ SoC, developed in Silicon Valley, CA. This close proximity to the tech hub ensures continued innovation and support for years to come.

"The ASC-508 is a game-changer for network operators," stated Mark Choi, Vice President at Actiontec. "By combining our expertise in access solutions with EdgeQ's silicon innovation, we've created a small cell that's not only powerful and cost-effective, but also incredibly adaptable to future needs. This is the future of network flexibility and scalability."

"Our collaboration shatters the rigidity of incumbent solutions by helping our customers navigate through all the multiplicities and complexities of 4G and 5G in an elegant manner. We remain singularly focused on the wireless infrastructure market by significantly lowering the total cost of ownership and deployment ease in ways that traditional players have not. By anticipating the market's future needs with multi-RAT, 8T8R, or multi-operator support, we enable new market use cases such as multi-tenant neutral host, integrated access and wireless backhaul, and non-terrestrial 5G network communications," said Adil Kidwai, VP and Head of Product Management at EdgeQ.

Actiontec's ASC-508 marks a new era in small cell technology. Its programmable architecture, 4G & 5G multi-technology support, and ease of deployment empower operators to build future-proof networks that deliver exceptional coverage and performance. With the ASC-508, the path to next-generation connectivity is paved with flexibility, efficiency, and endless possibilities.

About EdgeQ

EdgeQ is a leading innovator in 5G systems-on-a-chip. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices in San Diego, CA, and Bangalore, India. Led by executives from Qualcomm, Intel, and Broadcom, EdgeQ is pioneering converged connectivity and AI that is fully software-customizable and programmable. The company is backed by world-renowned investors. To learn more about EdgeQ, visit www.edgeq.io

About Actiontec

With more than 30 years of experience providing state-of-the-art home connectivity devices, Actiontec is one of the largest suppliers in North America. Our products have been adopted by the leading Service Providers, who have always relied on our innovation and quality. Actiontec's state-of-the-art portfolio of 2.5G/10G PON and Wi-Fi 6E products has achieved strong market adoption. With the launch of the Wi-Fi 7 devices in 2023, the 25GPON ONT solutions in 2024, as well as extending our portfolio of 3GPP Open RAN Compliant 4G & 5G RAN and small cell new customers are joining Actiontec's family of partners. Learn more at: https://www.actiontec.com/

