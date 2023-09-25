Actium Health Elevates Security Posture with Successful Completion of HITRUST Implemented (i1) Certification

We are committed to continually improving our information-security program to minimize risk for clients. Tweet this

The i1 Assessment is intended for organizations needing a moderate level of assurance against the HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) that delivers full transparency, accuracy, consistency, and integrity.

"Our HITRUST recertification is one of the many ways we demonstrate to our clients our commitment and dedication in providing them with the strongest security controls available," said Alan Tam, Actium Health's Chief Marketing Officer.

Responsible for managing more than 20 million patient lives, Actium Health is helping healthcare organizations identify their highest risk patients for proactive outreach and getting them to the care they need, which demands a top-level information security solution such as the HITRUST i1.

"We handle each of our clients' and their patients' data with utmost security, making sure to not introduce any additional risk to their businesses," Tam said. "We are committed to continually improving our information-security program to minimize risk for clients."

To achieve their report, Actium Health chose 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA firm, to perform the demanding third-party HITRUST Assessment.

About Actium Health

Actium Health was founded because they believe healthcare needs a radically new approach to build and strengthen relationships with consumers via proactive communication. Their CENTARI™ platform employs the industry's most sophisticated AI models to consolidate and analyze vast stores of accumulated patient data, accurately predicting future healthcare needs and generating personalized and prioritized next best actions for each individual patient. By helping to deliver truly individualized, relevant content, Actium Health is empowering health systems to make new connections and build loyalty by getting people the care they need. If your organization is ready to invest in a fundamentally better patient experience, Actium Health is the intelligence partner you've been looking for.

About 360 Advanced

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through its cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, penetration testing, risk assessments, and more. To learn more, visit 360 Advanced.

